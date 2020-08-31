Golfer playing far from spotlight

Like many young professional golfers, Mitch Rutledge had a plan for 2020 that was upended. He had hoped to qualify for the Mackenzie Tour, also known as PGA Tour Canada, but the coronavirus pandemic forced postponement of Qualifying School until 2021.

So Rutledge, who won the City Championship in 2016, has had to find another way to hone his tournament play, pocket some money and try to advance his career. That has involved traveling to pro events around the country in places such as Minnesota, South Dakota and Florida.

“There's always stuff to play in,” Rutledge said. “Basically, it's however much you want to travel right now, how much you want to spend for traveling, and what (mini) tours you learn are the best with the best purses. Basically, you're just playing for money and playing to get better right now because there's not really a path (to make a high-level).”

The goal for young pros from the area such as Rutledge and Nick Bienz, another former city champion, is to advance enough to make it to the Korn Ferry Tour, which is one step below the PGA Tour and the proving ground for the big circuit.

To further this, Rutledge, who has been working on his game at Cherry Hill and Autumn Ridge golf courses, is going to soon starttrying to make it into Korn Ferry Tour events through Monday qualifiers. If he can make it into enough events, and get some top-25 finishes, he could establish himself on that tour, but it takes consistency, luck and a lot of work.

The life of a young pro can be a grind for people such as Rutledge, who spent the winter playing up to five tournament rounds per week on Florida mini tours.

“I was going across the whole state, and I would play literally anything I could find. I didn't care if it was one day, just basically a cash game, or a big-entry event, big-purse type of thing,” Rutledge said. “Like, I would play Monday and Tuesday in Orlando. I'd drive over to Sarasota and play for a couple days. Then I would drive back to Daytona and play the weekend. I'd go everywhere.”

That included a second-place finish at the 54th Indian River Open in February in New Smyrna Beach, where he went 12 under over two days to pocket $1,500.

Once the coronavirus pandemic closed the easiest path to PGA Tour Canada, Rutledge spent time researching where the best available events would be, and he's done a lot of driving, filling in the gaps with pro-ams or more familiar events such as the Indiana Open Championship, in which he finished 41st with a three-day total of 6 over at Rock Hollow in Peru.

“I think everybody would tell you that the traveling and that type of stuff, and then staying in the middle of nowhere in South Dakota or Minnesota, is not the most fun all the time,” Rutledge said. “But once you get out there and you tee it up and are playing tournament golf again, I feel like you just kind of forget about it. The competing part is what's most fun.

“I have a really good opportunity, so I've tried my best to not take it for granted.”

Rutledge, 27, a high school state champion in Missouri, spent his summers in Fort Wayne while growing up. He played at Michigan State and won the Fort Wayne Golf Association's City Championship with a three-day score of 12 under at Brookwood Golf Club.

After his NCAA eligibility expired in 2016, he was burned out and didn't play competitively for about two years, opting instead to get “real-world experience” that included construction work. After he regained his passion for golf and decided he wasn't ready to give up on his dream of becoming a pro golfer, Rutledge returned to the sport full- time in April 2019.

Rutledge and Logan Ryan tied for second at the 2019 City Championship at 3 under, five strokes back of Patrick Allgeier, who went pro this year. Rutledge had a chance to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour last fall but narrowly missed making it to the third qualification stage.

He seemed well set up for another shot at full-time status on a PGA Tour-affiliated circuit this year, but the pandemic thwarted that.

“There are still events you can play in that are decent cash,” Rutledge said. “I played in a couple of Dakotas Tour events. I made some money in those. It's just trying to figure out what's best for you and (how) you want to utilize the time.”

jcohn@jg.net