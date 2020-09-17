Justin Thomas has lead to himself at US Open

Associated Press

MARARONECK, N.Y. -- Justin Thomas is leading the U.S. Open at 5 under par through 18 holes.

Thomas arrived at No. 18 tied with Patrick Reed, who had already finished a round that included a double bogey and a hole in one. But Thomas made a 25-foot putt for birdie on the last hole to move into the lead by himself.

Thomas had one bogey and six birdies, including three in a row over Nos. 9, 10 and 11. He was playing with Tiger Woods, who also birdied three straight holes while making the turn but then finished up with three bogeys and a double in the last six holes.

Reed salvaged his round after taking a double-bogey on the fifth hole. He rallied with a birdie on No. 6 and then one-hopped his tee shot into the cup for a hole in one on the seventh. Three more birdies on the back nine left him at minus-4.

Rory McIlroy was in third at minus-3.