Course bites back as golfers struggle

HOUSTON – No spectators. Two golf courses in play for the opening rounds. A major championship two weeks before Christmas. Nothing about this U.S. Women's Open felt normal until Saturday.

That's when it became a grind that for so many years has defined this biggest event in women's golf. The long, soft and mud-splattered Champions Golf Club put a premium on par.

Hinako Shibuno did her best to hang on.

The 22-year-old from Japan watched a four-shot lead shrink to a single shot when her par putt on the final hole slid by the cup for a 3-over 74. She still had the lead on a day so tough only two of 66 players broke par.

“All the holes seemed to be very difficult for me,” she said.

It was like that for just about everybody. Amy Olson, who nearly holed out from the 17th fairway and finished strong for a 71 that felt much lower, lost track of how often she had mud on her golf ball.

Stacy Lewis saw her chances of winning on her home course slip away with consecutive three-putts, the second one for a triple bogey on the 14th hole.

Next up might be the toughest day yet.

Rain that soaked the course Friday night was expected throughout today, and the USGA moved up the starting times as early as possible with hopes of crowning a champion.

Shibuno, going for her second major in as many years, was at 4-under 209 and headed for the practice range to sort out her driver, staying there until the fading sun cast long shadows.

“I myself was very nervous,” she said. When asked why a major champion with an endless smile and seemingly not a care in the world would be so nervous, Shibuno replied, “Because I was on top of everybody, that's why.”

And she still is. Just barely.

Moriya Jutanugarn, playing in the same group as her two-time major champion sister, Ariya, was right in the mix until she bladed a bunker shot to the back of the 17th green and three-putted for a double bogey. She still managed a 72 and was three behind, among only four players who remained under par.

The other was Ji Yeong Kim2 of South Korea. Kim2 made the cut with one shot to spare and shot a 67 that moved her into a tie for third.