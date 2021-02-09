7 area caddies' college paid for

Seven caddies from northeast Indiana have been awarded Evans Scholarships, which gets them full housing and tuition to attend colleges after a rigorous selection process. The recipients were selected based on their strong records as caddies, excellent academics, outstanding character and demonstrated financial need.

The Western Golf Association has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. was a famed amateur golfer in Chicago.

“Each of these deserving young students epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” WGA chairman Kevin Buggy said in a news release. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”

Recipients from Fort Wayne Country Club include: Bishop Dwenger's Olivia Warden, who will attend Purdue; North Side's Taylor Fritz, who will go to Indiana; and Bishop Luers' Emma Lehner, who will go to Purdue.

“Each of these deserving young students epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1958,” Fort Wayne Country Club caddie chairman Rich Honig said in a release. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”

From Orchard Ridge Country Club: Bishop Luers' Sarah Busch and Homestead's Paul Walter will go to Purdue.

Warsaw's Alejandro Cervantes, who caddied at Tippecanoe Lake Country Club, will attend Indiana.

The scholarships are estimated to be worth $120,000 over four years.

Chase Luginbill, who attended New Haven and caddied at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, got a three-year scholarship, as he's enrolled already at Purdue.

From Indiana, 16 caddies were awarded Evans Scholarships. About 300 nationwide are expected to receive the honors.

Currently, 1,045 caddies are enrolled in 19 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,320 caddies have graduated since the program was founded. Funds come mostly from contributions by 32,500 golfers across the country, as well as proceeds from the BMW Championship, the third of four PGA Tour playoff events.

“These young students all have shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course,” Fort Wayne Country Club golf professional Chad Ayres said in a news release honoring Warden, Fritz and Lehner. “It's a very exciting time for our caddie program to celebrate these three young women who have worked hard to accomplish their goals.”

