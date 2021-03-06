Man found Woods unconscious in wrecked SUV

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. – A man found Tiger Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV after the golf star crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents obtained Friday.

The man, who lives near the site in Rolling Hills Estates, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in an affidavit.

The man told deputies that Woods would not respond to his questions.

The first deputy on the scene, Carlos Gonzalez, has said Woods was able to talk to him and answer basic questions. Woods later told deputies that he did not know how the collision occurred and didn't remember driving.

Law enforcement has not previously disclosed that Woods had been unconscious following the crash.

The information came in a statement of probable cause requesting that a search warrant be approved for the Genesis SUV's data recorder, known as a black box. Schloegl requested data from Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Feb. 23.

“I believe the data will explain how/why the collision occurred,” Schloegl wrote.

Sheriff's representatives have declined to say what was discovered in the recorder.

Woods was driving a 2021 GV80, made by the Hyundai luxury brand, as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. The SUV went off a Los Angeles County road and crashed on a downhill stretch known for wrecks. The crash injured Woods' right leg, requiring surgery.

PGA: In Orlando, Florida, Corey Conners spent more time grinding out pars than chasing birdies, and that proved to be the right recipe at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as Bay Hill began to bake under a warm sun.

Conners surged into the lead with a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole – his second eagle on that hole in two days – for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot lead over Martin Laird (67). Conners was at 9-under 135.

Rory McIlroy was poised to at least join Conners in the afternoon until he hit a couple of loose drives that cost him one shot when he could only pitch back to the fairway, leading to bogeys. He closed with five straight pars for a 71 that he figures could have been worse.

“It could have been the round that I could have shot 74 or 75. I got in with 71 and pretty happy with that,” McIlroy said.

He was two shots behind, along with Viktor Hovland and Lanto Griffin, who each had a 68.

LPGA: In Ocala, Florida, Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst each shot their second straight 5-under 67 to share the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship.

A day after playing most of the back nine with a migraine that blurs her vision, Kupcho had six birdies and a bogey at Golden Ocala.

“I'm feeling a lot better today,” said the 23-year-old former NCAA champion who is seeking her first LPGA victory. “I would say yesterday was pretty rough. Yeah, the whole back nine I just pretty much wanted to get off the golf course and go lay down. ... It was definitely a rough day, but was able to get through it well so that was helpful.”