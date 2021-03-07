Putting game lifts Westwood to lead

ORLANDO, Fla. – Lee Westwood made a pair of 30-foot putts over the final three holes Saturday, one for eagle and the other a closing birdie, for a 7-under 65 that gave England's ageless wonder a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Westwood turns 48 next month and is feeling younger by the years, coming off a third European Tour title and still easily among the top 50 in the world.

Now he goes up against U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose 68 included a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole in which he cut off so much of the water he had only 70 yards for his second shot on the 531-yard hole.

Corey Conners of Canada, who started with a one-shot lead, could only manage a 71 on a cool, breezy day at Bay Hill with only a few drops of rain. He also was one shot behind.

“It's nice to still be playing in these tournaments,” Westwood said. “You've got to be top 50 in the world and if you would have said to me 20 years ago will you still be top 50 in the world at 48 I might have been slightly skeptical. And it just shows that I'm still capable of playing well in these tournaments with all the good young players around me and obviously contending, because that's what I'm doing this week.”

Today was shaping up as another thriller at Bay Hill.

Jordan Spieth opened with a birdie and a hole-in-one, took the lead by holing a bunker shot on the par-3 seventh, saved par after a tee shot into the water and shot 68 with the kind of round he'd rather do without. Spieth prefers boring golf, and this was anything but that.

He was two shots behind, along with former PGA champion Keegan Bradley, who had the low score of the week at 64.

Spieth didn't have the only ace. Jazz Janewattananond made on on the 14th hole that thrust him into the ix with a 69, leaving him four shots behind in a group that included Rory McIlroy, who bogeyed the last for a 72. Despite such a pedestrian round, McIlroy was very much in contention.

They will be chasing Westwood, who first played the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 1998. He was at 11-under 205.

LPGA: In Ocala, Florida, Jennifer Kupcho made a 12-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cut Austin Ernst's lead to a stroke Saturday in the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship.

Kupcho shot a 2-under 70 at Golden Ocala, setting up the eagle with a fairway wood that just cleared the rocks and water fronting the green on the par-5 18th.

Ernst parred the last six holes in a 69. The two-time LPGA Tour winner was at 13-under 203.

Kupcho is winless on the tour. The former Wake Forest star from Colorado won the 2018 NCAA title and the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019 with a back-nine charge.

Albane Valenzuela (66), Patty Tavatanakit (69) and Jenny Coleman (70) were tied for third at 7 under.

Nelly Korda had a 76 to drop to 3 under.