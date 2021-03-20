Honda leader shoots another 64, up by 3

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy.

Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago – and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise's PGA Tour career.

“It's two great rounds of golf and I love that, and I love that I'm playing good,” Wise said. “But this place can get to you pretty quick, and there's a lot of golf left ahead and a lot of trouble out there.”

He had a pair of eagles to highlight the day, his first two of 2021. Brandon Hagy (62) and first-round leader Matt Jones (70) were tied for second.

Wise birdied the last to finish off the 64, the eighth round of 64 or lower at PGA National this week. Until this year, there had never been more than seven rounds of 64 or lower in a Honda on that course; last year, no player broke 66.

Wise made a 3-footer for a 3 at the par-5 18th, his ninth hole of the day, then connected on a 45-footer for eagle at the par-5 third.

“I've made so many bonus putts from outside 10 feet that I can't complain,” said Wise, 24, the 2016 NCAA champion for Oregon.