First under-par round recorded at this year's Masters

Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- At this time last year, Will Zalatoris was playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. Off to an early start, he delivered the first sub-par round at the Masters, a 2-under 70.

The pandemic forced a shift to last November that produced record low scoring by defending champion Dustin Johnson (20-under 268) and the field (average score 71.75). With a return to a spring date, tournament officials promised a return to firmer, faster conditions.

Zalatoris actually dipped as low as 3 under after an eagle at No. 15, but gave back a shot on the next hole. A trio of internationals -- Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa and Englishman Paul Casey -- were still on the course at 3 under and leading the tournament.

