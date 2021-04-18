Cink maintains lead at RBC

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Stewart Cink maintained his five-stroke lead and set another scoring mark at the RBC Heritage with a 2-under 69 on Saturday, moving closer to his third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Cink, 47, cooled off from his pace in the first two rounds, when he shot a pair of 63s for his lowest career 36-hole score and shattered the event's halfway scoring mark shared by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson.

This time, Cink scrambled his way to 18-under 195, also a tournament mark for lowest 54-hole score. The record had been held by Justin Leonard at 16-under 197 in 2002.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa was at 13 under after a 67. Emiliano Grillo of Argentina had a 69 and was another shot behind in third.

Matt Wallace of England and Sung-jae Im of South Korea were tied at 11 under. Wallace shot 65 and Im 69.

While Cink slowed down, no one else could dent his large lead amid Harbour Town's narrow fairways and smallish greens. That left Cink in prime position for a third plaid winner's jacket for his collection after finishing first in 2000 and 2004.

Cink rallied from behind in both of his previous wins here. His challenge 17 years later will be maintaining his poise on a course where front-runners are often upended. Only once in the past eight tournaments here as the third-round leader come out on top – and that was Webb Simpson last year.

Corey Conners began the day five shots behind Cink and finished with a 72. He was in a group of four at 10 under that included defending champ Simpson.

Simpson, who set the scoring mark of 22 under last June, had the round's lowest score at 64.

While the first two rounds showed off Cink's accuracy, this one called on his scrambling ability. He was right off the tee on No. 1 and left of the fairway on No. 3, the latter miscue leading to his first bogey since Thursday's opening hole.

CHAMPIONS: In Naples, Florida, Fred Couples took 11 holes before making a birdie and then made birdie on his last two holes for a 3-under 69 and a share of the lead with Robert Karlsson in the Chubb Classic.

One shot behind was the group of Steve Stricker (67), Berharnd Langer (68) and Alex Cejka, whose 65 was the low score of the second round on the Black course.

EUROPEAN: In Atzenbrugg, Austria, Martin Kaymer joined Alejandro Canizares on 9 under after the third round to share the lead at the Austrian Open as both players seek their first European Tour title since 2014.

Two-time major champion Kaymer carded a 69 on Saturday to make up his one-stroke deficit on the Spaniard, who has led since opening day. Maximilian Kieffer had a 68 and was one stroke back in third, followed by John Catlin (71), who went 7 under. Former winner Joost Luiten (69) was part of a group of three at 6 under.