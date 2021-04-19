Records fall: Cink wins by 4 shots

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Stewart Cink shot a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant, record-breaking week and win his third RBC Heritage title on Sunday.

Cink, 47, finished at 19-under 265 at Harbour Town, four better than Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III. Grillo shot a 68, and Varner, who had the highest finish of his career, fired a 66.

Cink hugged his son and caddie, Reagan, after his closing par on the 18th green. He, wife Lisa and their other son, Connor, all had their arms around each other to celebrate.

“I don't even know if I have the words,” Stewart Cink said.

He won for the second time this season – only he and Bryson DeChambeau have done that – and continued his resurgence on the PGA Tour.

Cink broke a 12-year winless streak at the Safeway Open in September and added five more top-20 finishes, including a tie for 12th last week at the Masters.

He won $1.278 million, nearly as much as the $1.404 million for his two previous victories at Harbour Town combined.

Cink is also just the fourth player to win twice in the same PGA Tour season after turning 47. Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry, who accomplished it twice, are the others.

Cink put on show for the ages – shattering the lowest 36-hole score at Harbour Town of 13-under 129 shared by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson. Cink also broke the 54-hole scoring mark of 16-under 197 that Justin Leonard had in his 2002 win.

Cink carried a five-shot lead into the final round and dared all chasers to come get him. Nobody made a run at Cink, who led by at least three shots throughout.

LPGA: In Kapolei, Hawaii, no one came close to Lydia Ko at the Lotte Championship as Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and tournament records, firing a final-round 65 Saturday left her at 28-under 260 and seven shots ahead of everybody.

Ko came up three strokes shy of the LPGA record of 31 under. That was set by Sei Young Kim, who finished tied with Inbee Park, 22-year-old Nelly Korda and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267.

Park and Kim, both from South Korea, are ranked 2-3 in the world and Korda is fourth.

CHAMPIONS: In Naples, Florida, Steve Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 to win the Chubb Classic. He control with a wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the 16th hole.

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour Champions, his first title since the U.S. Senior Open in the summer of 2019.

Robert Karlsson of Sweden, who shared the 36-hole lead with Fred Couples, and Monday qualifier Alex Cejka of Germany each made birdie on the final hole to tie for second.

EUROPEAN: In Atzenbrugg, Austria, John Catlin beat Maximilian Kieffer at the fifth playoff hole to win the Austrian Open for his third European Tour title.

The American easily wrapped up the victory after three shots from Kieffer landed in the water.

It was Catlin's third win in 45 appearances on the European Tour.