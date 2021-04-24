2 teams share lead at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – Tony Finau and Cameron Champ shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with the Norwegian duo of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura.

“I know we're having a good time with this format up to this point,” Finau said about the lone team event on the PGA Tour. “We've both played some really solid golf, and we find ourselves at the top of the leader board.

“We'll do what we've been doing the last couple days, which is enjoy each other's company and not add any bonus pressure when it comes to teammate golf.”

Hovland and Ventura had a 69 to match Finau and Champ at 13-under 131. The teams will play best ball today, and close with an alternate-shot round Sunday.

“Just having fun, and obviously we don't get to do this very often,” Ventura said. “We're playing some good golf, and the course we both like, so it's just one of those things where we're comfortable playing out here.”

It was an eventful day in windy conditions at the TPC Louisiana, highlighted by two aces.

Nick Watney, the Zurich winner in 2007 when it was a traditional individual event, made a hole-in-one on the 14th hole from 224 yards.

Later, Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell aced the 217-yard 17th, eliciting a roar from what is normally one of the rowdiest spectator areas on the course. McDowell then sent a cooler of beer and wine to the media center.

McDowell and Matt Wallace bogeyed four holes and shot 70, good enough to make the cut at 8 under.

Watney and Charley Hoffman shot 74 to make the cut at 6 under.

LPGA: In Los Angeles, Jessica Korda rode out a series of big momentum shifts at historic Wilshire Country Club to hold onto the lead in the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open.

Six strokes ahead after three holes, tied with top-ranked Jin Young Ko at the turn and two shots back with three to play, Korda birdied the final two holes to take a one-stroke lead into today's final round.

“I'm just trying to be patient,” Korda said. “It's tough. It's tough to win out here. Still have 18 holes left and I just want to give myself an opportunity to win.”

Korda shot a 3-under 68 to break the tournament 54-hole record at 16 under. She matched the event course record with a 64 on Wednesday and shot a bogey-free 65 on Thursday to break the 36-hole scoring record at 13 under.

Ko shot a 66, making a 30-foot bogey putt on the par-3 18th after driving over the green and watching her second bang into the bank and roll back to her feet.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Las Palmas, Spain, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark shot 9 under for a course record 61 to take the lead of the Gran Canaria Open after two rounds.

Olesen hit an eagle on a par-5 hole to go with seven birdies on an error-free day at the Meloneras Golf Course on Spain's Canary Islands.

On a day of low scores, Sam Horsfield and Connor Syme also shot a record 61 for the round. Horsfield was four shots back, and Syme six shots off the pace.

Rhys Enoch and Wil Besseling were one shot behind Olesen,