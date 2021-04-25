South African duo leads Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes Saturday to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 into the final round of the Zurich Classic.

The South African tandem birdied the par-3 17th with Oosthuizen's 33-foot putt and Oosthuizen missed an eagle on the par-5 18th by 4 inches before tapping in for the lead while wearing a somewhat disgusted look because of his narrowly missed previous putt from nearly 17 feet.

Oosthuizen then allowed for a smile while fist-bumping Schwartzel in acknowledgment of a successful round in a best-ball format that included nine birdies — five by Schwartzel and four by Oosthuizen in the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event.

Schwartzel got the pair going when he birdied No. 4 with a nearly 58-foot putt.

The tournament will close with an alternate-shot round.

Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith also shot a 63 to move into a tie for second at 18 under with Cameron Champ and Tony Finau, who shot a 67 after Finau's tap-in birdie.

Tied for fourth at 17 under were the teams of Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler, and Norwegians Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura, who'd shared the lead after the first and second rounds.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Garrick Higgo of South Africa shot 7 under and took a two-shot lead into the final round of the Gran Canaria Open on Saturday.

Matthias Schwab, Matthieu Pavon, and Connor Syme are all two shots back, followed by Sam Horsfield and Jeff Winther at three behind.

LPGA: Brooke Henderson rallied to win the HUGEL Air Premia LA Open on Saturday for her 10th LPGA Tour title, chipping in for birdie on the par-3 12th in an early back-nine burst and getting up-and-down for par on the last.

The sixth-ranked Henderson won for the first time since the Meijer LPGA Classic in June 2019. She finished at 16-under 268 to break the event record of 14 under set by Minjee Lee in 2019.

Jessica Korda, who led to start the day, closed with a 72, missing a chance for her second victory of the year after leading after each of the first three rounds.