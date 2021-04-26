Playoff decides team event

AVONDALE, La. – Cameron Smith's aggressiveness on the TPC Louisiana's water-lined 16th hole appeared to doom his team's chances of winning the Zurich Classic when his 294-yard drive bounced off an embankment near the green and into the water.

Smith's teammate, fellow Australian Marc Leishman, then flipped the script with a deft chip.

Leishman made birdie after a penalty drop in the rough, about 23 feet from the pin, pulling him and Smith into a tie with the South African duo of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel that wasn't broken until the Aussies won the first playoff hole Sunday.

“(Smith) hit a really good shot. It was the right club and the right shot, just drifted a little in the wind,” Leishman said. “I was just concentrating on my game and I was lucky enough to be on the up slope.

“It wasn't the hardest chip in the world, but under the conditions, well, I won't say it was a must-make, but it was certainly very helpful that it went in.”

Smith and Leishman ended it with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and narrowly missed an 11-foot putt for par.

The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event. Oosthuizen and Schwartzel began the round with a one-stroke lead, but they shot a 71 with three pars and two bogeys.

It's Smith's third career victory – second at the Zurich team event – and best result since tying for second at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters last November. It's also was his sixth top 10 since the current tour season started last October.

Smith's last victory came at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii.

It was Leishman's sixth career victory, his best result since tying for fifth at the Masters this month and his first win since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

The climactic finish capped off a compelling duel between two teams that teed off together in the final grouping and took turns holding leads that never grew to more than two strokes.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Las Palmas, Spain, South African Garrick Higgo won the Gran Canaria Open by three shots for his second European Tour victory.

Higgo, 21, shot a 7-under 63 for the second consecutive day to hold off a charge by Maximilian Kieffer, who finished second after an 8-under 62 that included seven birdies and an eagle. Kieffer was coming off a loss in the fifth playoff hole at the Austrian Open.

Higgo had five birdies and an eagle at the Meloneras Golf Course in the Canary Islands, ending the tournament at 25 under.

His other European Tour win came last season at the Portugal Open.