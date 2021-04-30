Bradley cruises to 2-shot Valspar lead

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Keegan Bradley can't recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook. He missed only one green. His longest par putt was just over 4 feet. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship.

It's the second round that recently has given Bradley fits on the Copperhead course.

Bradley ran off four birdies over his last five holes, finishing with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and a two-shot lead on a day of low scoring not typically seen at this PGA Tour stop.

“Basically zero stress the whole day,” Bradley said. “I know that I'm going to have some bogeys and some stress coming. But as for today, I played so good and it feels good to go around a course like this and shoot that score.”

Riviera winner Max Homa had eight birdies and was in a large group at 66 that included Emiliano Grillo and Ryan Moore.

It wasn't a breeze for everyone. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, didn't make a birdie over his final 12 holes and had to settle for a 71. Johnson hasn't finished in the top 10 in just over two months and first has to worry about making the cut.

Justin Thomas celebrated his 28th birthday by opening with an eagle and coming inches away from a hole-in-one, but he stalled on the back nine and shot 69.

Phil Mickelson, playing at Innisbrook for the first time since 2004, shot 73.

LPGA: At Singapore, Inbee Park birdied two of her final three holes in a bogey-free round for an 8-under 64 and a one-stroke lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club.

Hee Young Park holed out from the fairway for an eagle to start her back nine and birdied three of her final five holes and was a stroke behind her world No. 2-ranked compatriot.

Five players were three strokes behind and tied for third with 67s, including Women's British Open champion Sophia Popov.

EUROPEAN: At Tenerife, Spain, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen set a course record with a 9-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Tenerife Open.

American John Catlin, the winner at the Austrian Open two weeks ago, had a chance for an even lower score after making 10 birdies on his first 13 holes. But he finished with three pars and two bogeys and settled for a 63. He was tied for second with three other players, including Garrick Higgo of South Africa, the winner at the Gran Canaria Open last week. Sweden's Alexander Bjork and South African Dean Burmester also were a shot back.