Mad Anthonys event back with new format

The Mad Anthonys' charity golf tournament is back – after it wasn't held in 2020 because of the pandemic – and it's been rebranded to reflect a change in format.

Now called the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am, the 64th running of the event will pair professionals with amateurs, harkening to a format that was popular for much of its existence, and it will again benefit the Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House. That facility provides lodging and support services for families of children undergoing pediatric and neonatal treatment.

The Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will take place at 1 p.m. June 28 at Fort Wayne Country Club.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person event this year, we're thrilled to return to our legendary pro-am format, and – most importantly – we're thrilled to once again be able to help raise money for Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House,” Mad Anthonys president Sherri Miller said in a news release.

“This year's event will bring together the best our state has to offer when it comes to golf, as well as the best our community has to offer when it comes to supporting those in their time of need.”

The Mad Anthonys' Red Coat dinner, which historically accompanied the tournament, will take place this year in September at the new Bradley Hotel. The Red Coat recipients haven't yet been announced.

Red Coat winners through history have run the gamut of sports icons, politicians, entertainers and philanthropists, almost all with ties to Indiana. The last Red Coat winners were Jaylon Smith, the former Bishop Luers and current Dallas Cowboys football player, and local businessman John Tippmann Sr., in 2019.

The Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will have five-player teams consisting of one teaching professional and four amateurs. Among the pros slated to play are Quinn Griffing, Todd Sandow, Callahan Elzey and Ivan Foster. The pros will compete in a stroke-play tournament and also have their scores used for their teams in gross- and net-score tallies.

The pros will compete for a purse of $25,000, with $5,000 going to the winner and $4,000 to the runner-up.

The Mad Anthonys won't be selling tickets or inviting the public to spectate, but the hope is that will happen in 2022 depending on the state of the pandemic.

A charitable organization founded in 1957, the Mad Anthonys are composed of business leaders and professionals from northeast Indiana. The 2019 tournament and Red Coat dinner raised $115,000. Last year, the Mad Anthonys Children's Foundation contributed $50,000 to the Hope House.

There have been several different formats used throughout the history of the tournament, including exhibition matches between pros like Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Ben Hogan; celebrity Pro-Ams with stars of television and movies; a battle-of-the-sexes showdown between pros Rich Beem and Natalie Gulbis; two years of John Daly being a headliner; a 12-player LPGA Tournament with the likes of Nancy Lopez and Angela Stanford; and a pro-am within a Web.com Tour event.

jcohn@jg.net