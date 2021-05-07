Mickelson leads at Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Phil Mickelson has gone nine months since he finished among the top 20, and it looks as though that streak is about to end at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The 50-year-old Mickelson kept his focus Thursday at Quail Hollow and blistered the course for a 7-under 64 to build a two-shot lead after the opening round. All but one of his eight birdies was longer than about 5 feet.

Mickelson ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn. He closed with two birdies and a superb par save on the par-4 ninth for his best score since a 63 in the second round of the Travelers Championship last June.

Lefty missed the cut last week in the Valspar Championship and said he was concerned about losing concentration and dropping shots during stretches of a round. That wasn't an issue at Quail Hollow, a course he loves for its mixture of birdie holes and tough par holes.

K.H. Lee had a 66 in the morning, while Innisbrook runner-up Keegan Bradley had a 66 in the afternoon. The group at 67 included former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, Tommy Fleetwood and Keith Mitchell.

LPGA: In Pattaya, Thailand, local stars Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul carded 8-under 64s to share a stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Thailand.

Tavatanakit, who became Thailand's new leading female golfer following her breakthrough win at the ANA Inspiration last month, shot nine birdies against a lone bogey on the sixth hole in drizzle conditions.

Coming off a tie for third in Singapore last weekend, Tavatanakit has replaced former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn as Thailand's highest-ranked woman at 12th.

A stroke behind on 65 in a tie for third were Jutanugarn, who carded eight birdies and a bogey, and Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark, who enjoyed an error-free round.

CHAMPIONS: In Birmingham, Alabama, Darren Clarke took the lead in the Regions Tradition, opening with a 6-under 66 in the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

The 2011 British Open champion from Northern Ireland had a one-stroke lead over Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

He won his lone senior titles in consecutive starts in early November in Florida and late January in Hawaii.

Clarke started on the 10th hole with back to back birdies and added three straight birdies before making the turn. He added birdies on Nos. 2 and 7 and dropped a stroke on the par-4 eighth.

Steve Stricker, the 2019 winner, was among three players two shots back at 68. The tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

EUROPEAN: In Tenerife, Spain, Francesco Laporta shot a 9-under 62 for the lowest round of his European Tour career and a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Canary Islands Championship on Thursday.The Italian had eight birdies, an eagle and only one bogey in his round at Golf Costa Adeje course.Spaniard Scott Fernandez was in second place and a group of three golfers was another shot back — Frenchman Joel Stalter and Spaniards Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Adri Arnaus.