Lefty still in hunt despite 75

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Phil Mickelson went from planning to hit a draw away from the water to wondering if he should hit a fade that would bleed away from the bunkers toward the 14th green at Quail Hollow Club.

This was all part of the same swing thought. It ended up in the water.

Mickelson was 11 shots worse than his best score in nearly a year Friday, limping to the finish for a 4-over 75 in the Wells Fargo Championship. What mattered more was at least being in the mix. He was at 3-under 139, three shots behind the leaders.

“I'm excited to be in contention heading into the weekend, and I know I'm playing well,” Mickelson said.

So was Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner at Wells Fargo. He had a 66 and will competing on a Saturday for the first time in two months.

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (69), Matt Wallace (67) and Patrick Rodgers (68) shared the lead at 6-under 136.

McIlroy started the second round outside the projected cut line.

He turned it around quickly, starting with one of his few bad drives. This one on the 14th sailed well to the right of the bunkers, gallery, everything but the mansions just outside the property. He tried to land his wedge anywhere near the green, and just his good fortune, it trundled onto the putting surface and stopped a foot away.

That sent him to five birdies over his next eight holes, and he was two shots behind the leaders.

“That was probably the catalyst to going on a nice little run,” McIlroy said.

CHAMPIONS: In Birmingham, Alabama, defending champion Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 3-under 69 to move into a four-way tie for the lead halfway through the Regions Tradition.

Stricker joined Jerry Kelly, Monday qualifier Alex Cejka and first-round leader Darren Clarke atop the leader board in the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five majors.

Cejka, who made the field as the first alternate when Jay Haas withdrew, followed his opening 68 with a 69 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Kelly had a 70 and Clarke shot 71 to get to 7 under.

LPGA: In Pattaya, Thailand, Patty Tavatanakit finished with an eagle to take a three-stroke lead over Atthaya Thitikul at the halfway stage of the LPGA Thailand.

Tavatanakit moved 16 under at Siam Country Club after a 12-foot putt on the par-5 18th for back-to-back 64s. Caroline Masson (66) was a stroke behind Thitikul in third. Lydia Ko (67), Gaby Lopez (64) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68) were tied for fourth, five strokes behind Tavatanakit.

EUROPEAN: In Tenerife, Spain, Adri Arnaus shot 7-under 64 for the second consecutive day to take a one-shot lead into the third round of the Canary Islands Championship.

The Spaniard had eight birdies and a bogey to reach 14 under, ahead of second-placed Garrick Higgo of South Africa, who carded 8-under 63.