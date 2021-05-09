Mitchell ahead by 2 at Wells Fargo tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Keith Mitchell straightened out his putter and delivered big tee shots Saturday that carried him to a 6-under 66 and a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland in the Wells Fargo Championship.

The putter issue is not a figure of speech.

After closing with an 82 in the Valspar Championship last week, Mitchell discovered his putter was out of alignment. He had it bent back to the right specifications, avoided mistakes that slowed so many others, and now has a chance at a second PGA Tour victory.

“I just feel like everything's really working,” said Mitchell, who was at 9-under 204. “My driver feels great, and around this place you've really got to drive it well. Really just trying to keep the ball in front of me right now and see what we can do tomorrow.”

McIlroy will be right there along for the ride.

A two-time winner at Quail Hollow, McIlroy raced out to the lead, steadied himself following a double bogey on the 12th hole when his drive hit a cart path, and shot 68.

LPGA: In Pattaya, Thailand, Patty Tavatanakit struggled on the front nine but will take a one-shot lead over fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul and German Caroline Masson into final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.

Tavatanakit recovered from her slow start to shoot a 2-under 70 in the third round at Siam Country Club on Saturday.

CHAMPIONS: In Birmingham, Alabama, defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Stricker moved a stroke ahead of lex Cejka with the eagle that got him to 14-under 202 at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Cejka, who made the field as the first alternate Monday, bogeyed the 17th in a 66.

EUROPEAN: In Tenerife, Spain, Garrick Higgo made four birdies in his last four holes to shoot a 7-under 64 that gave him a two-shot lead entering the final round of the Canary Islands Championship.

Higgo also made two eagles to move to 20 under at the European Tour event in Tenerife.

Richard Mansell, who also carded a 64, was second. Calum Hill was another shot back in third place.

WALKER CUP: In Juno Beach, Florida, Cole Hammer and Davis Thompson won a foursomes match so wild that only three holes were halved, giving the Americans a tight win in an opening session that ended in a 2-2 tie with Great Britain & Ireland.