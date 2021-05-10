McIlroy captures his 1st victory in 18 months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed.

McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.

What mattered was ending 18 months since his last victory in the HSBC Champions in Shanghai, along with finding a strong semblance of his game as he prepares to return to Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship.

“It's never easy,” McIlroy said. “It felt like a long time.”

It showed. McIlroy seemed to be on the verge of choking up at winning on Mother's Day, thinking of his mother, Rosie, and wife Erica. She was at Quail Hollow with their daughter, Poppy, and McIlroy doted on them before signing his card.

McIlroy seized control with two splendid bunker shots, getting up-and-down for birdie on the reachable par-4 14th and the par-5 15th, and then holding on at the end.

Abraham Ancer ran off three straight birdies and nearly closed with a fourth one, posting a 66 for a runner-up finish.

McIlroy finished at 10-under 274 for his 19th career victory, and his third at Quail Hollow.

LPGA: In Pattaya, Thailand, Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to win the LPGA Thailand by one stroke and become the first home winner of the tournament in 14 years.

Jutanugarn's overall total of 22 under 266 just edged out her fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul, 18, who missed a four-foot birdie putt at the last to force a playoff.

Jutanugarn's unblemished round included nine birdies and went some way to making up for her collapse in 2013 when she blew a two-shot lead on the 18th hole with a triple bogey that handed victory to South Korea's Inbee Park.

CHAMPIONS: In Birmingham, Alabama, Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Cejka, 50, made a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Stricker missed a 9-footer with a chance to extend the playoff at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

EUROPEAN: In Tenerife, Spain, Garrick Higgo matched Tiger Woods' record to become joint quickest to three tournament wins since 1990 with victory at the Canary Islands Championship.

The 21-year-old South African had a hole-in-one on his way to a 7-under 64 that secured him his third European Tour title – and second in three weeks.

He aced the par-3 seventh hole and made seven birdies to finish at 27 under for the tournament in Tenerife, matching Woods for the fewest number of events needed to claim three European Tour or PGA Tour wins since 1990. Playing in his 26th event, Higgo also is the fastest South African to three wins, not including majors.

WALKER CUP: In Juno Beach, Florida, Austin Eckroat and Pierceson Coody got the United States off to a fast start, and Cole Hammer and Stewart Hagestad finished off Great Britain & Ireland in the Walker Cup.

Ricky Castillo won again, too, and the Americans took five of the 10 afternoon singles matches and tied another Sunday at Seminole Golf Club for a 14-12 victory.

The Americans won for the third straight time to take a 38-9-1 lead in the biennial event first played in 1922.