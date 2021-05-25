Mickelson regained his focus

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can.

Self-belief has never been an issue. It's why Mickelson, even at age 50, always thought he could win another major. That moment came Sunday at Kiawah Island with a victory in the PGA Championship that made him the oldest major champion.

Even so, the vision of doing what no one else had in 161 years of the majors was getting blurry.

“Until I actually did it,” Mickelson said, “there was a lot of doubt.”

Never mind that he had gone two years without winning on the PGA Tour, eight years since winning a major, nine months since playing a final round on tour that mattered. The physical part wasn't an issue. This was more about the mind, and it deeply concerned him.

It was only three weeks ago that Mickelson spoke of mental lapses during a round that was costing him careless bogeys, keeping him from contending or even making the cut.

“I don't have a great solution right now,” he said after missing the cut in the Valspar Championship.

He found the answer.

Some of the shots he hit Sunday were exquisite, whether it was the pitch-and-run from behind the second green to a back pin that led to birdie or his 7-iron into the wind and over an expansive waste area to start the back nine with a birdie for a four-shot lead.

Through it all, Mickelson kept his head in the game. He walked slowly. Except for a few lapses to be expected of anyone in such testing conditions as Kiawah, he didn't hit a shot until he had a clear picture of what it was supposed to look like.

“It's very exciting because I've had a few breakthroughs on being able to stay more present, be able to stay more focused, and physically, I'm striking it and playing as well as I ever have but I haven't been able to see that clear picture,” Mickelson said.

His brother was an enormous help. Tim Mickelson, the former golf coach at Arizona State, became his caddie four years ago and knew what buttons to push over the weekend.

“It's trying not to overthink things,” Tim Mickelson said. “We'll talk about a shot 200 yards away and I'd say, 'Let's worry about it once we get there.' I told him to keep his mind quiet, not think about anything until it was time to hit the shot.”

The concentration lapses are only natural for someone who now has PGA Tour victories 30 years apart – no one in tour history has done that.

Mickelson is scheduled to play at Colonial this week. The U.S. Open – the one major he lacks for the career Grand Slam – is a month away. Mickelson originally needed an exemption for the U.S. Open. Now he can play through 2025, unless he wins another major.

“I think the best players in the world, I think they all have (a desire to keep winning),” his brother said. “Phil has just carried that on for 35 years.”