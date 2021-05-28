Spieth, Garcia tied atop Charles Schwab tourney

FORT WORTH, Texas – Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group.

Spieth shot a 7-under 63 on a breezy Thursday and was tied for the first-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge with Sergio Garcia, who had a 15-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole that circled the edge of the cup but didn't go in. Both former Colonial champions had bogey-free rounds.

The 50-year-old Mickelson, only four days after becoming the oldest winner of a golf major, was 10 strokes back after a 73 that ended with the 22-foot birdie while playing with local favorite Spieth and defending Colonial champion Daniel Berger (68).

“Yeah, I didn't play well,” Mickelson said. “But I won the PGA, so.”

Garcia matched the closing 63 he had at Colonial when he got the first of his 11 PGA Tour wins 20 years ago at age 21.

He was 5 under on the four-hole stretch right in the middle of the round. He birdied holes No. 8-10 before an eagle at the 620-yard 11th, where he blasted out of a greenside bunker on the course's longest hole.

LPGA: In North Las Vegas, Nevada, Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas set up a showdown today for a spot in the final 16 in the LPGA Match Play. First, they planned to watch “Friends: The Reunion” together.

“Of course,” Salas said.

“There's a reunion,” Kang added.

“We have matching 'Friends'-like doors, the yellow frame,” Salas said. “We have matching key chains. She got the set.”

The friends each won their first two matches at Shadow Creek to set up the duel for a spot in the final 16. On Thursday in hot conditions, Kang beat Madelene Sagstrom 2 and 1, and Salas topped Albane Valenzuela 3 and 2.

Kang is a Las Vegas resident and ambassador for course owner MGM Resorts.

Salas is coming off her best finish of the year, a tie for fifth last week in the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia.

Second-ranked Inbee Park rebounded from an opening tie to beat Celine Boutier 5 and 3.

CHAMPIONS: In Tulsa, Oklahoma, three weeks after beating Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition for his first major title, Alex Cejka got off to a solid start in his pursuit of a second.

Cejka led the morning wave with a 3-under 67 in the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. Stricker also was 3 under, but had only played seven holes when a line of storms forced the afternoon wave off the course at 3:48 p.m. Play was suspended for the day at 6 p.m.

After a bogey on the first hole, Cejka birdied Nos. 3, 4 and 5, despite difficult pin positions on the sloped Southern Hills greens on each. He added three more birdies on the back nine.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and John Riegger each shot 68, and Brett Quigley, Shaun Micheel, Gene Sauers, Larry Mize and John Huston followed at 69.

EUROPEAN: In Farso, Denmark, Richard Bland is back in the lead on the European Tour, two weeks after becoming the oldest first-time winner in its history.

The 48-year-old Englishman shot 5-u under 66 to share the first-round lead at the Made in Himmerland event in Denmark with Spain's Pablo Larrazabal, Finland's Lauri Ruuska, Austria's Bernd Wiesberger and South Korea's Yi Keun Chang.

In the last event on the tour – the British Masters two weeks ago – Bland finally won at the 478th attempt by beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff at The Belfry.