Spieth leads, Mickelson out at Schwab

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jordan Spieth has started playing well again just about everywhere he goes. He has always felt comfortable close to home at Colonial, where he is in the lead.

PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes, missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Classic by one stroke.

Spieth was bogey-free again Friday, with a 4-under 66 to take the lead after the second round at 11-under 129 at Hogan's Alley. The Dallas native was one shot ahead of Jason Kokrak, who had his second consecutive round of 65.

“I'm in a good spot at a familiar place,” Spieth said.

Mickelson, who turns 51 on June 16, became the oldest winner of a golf major at the PGA Championship last weekend. But Lefty finished 2 over at Colonial after his second-round 69, which included three birdies in a four-hole stretch to end his front nine.

But Mickelson's 7-foot par chance at the par-3 16th rolled over the left edge and did a half-circle around the cup without going in. With the sun shining through the clouds, his have-to-make 10-footer on No. 18 slid just left of the hole.

LPGA: In North Las Vegas, Nevada, Danielle Kang had Lizette Salas over to the house Thursday night to watch “Friends: The Reunion,” then sent her packing in the LPGA Match Play.

Kang won the friendly showdown 4 and 3 for a quarterfinal spot on another hot afternoon at Shadow Creek.

Salas won 10 and 11 with pars, Kang took 12 with a birdie and ended it with a par on 14.

Kang will face Bronte Law, a 6 and 5 winner over Annie Park.

Second-ranked Inbee Park, also an area resident, beat Gaby Lopez 2 and 1 to set up a match with Sophia Popov.

CHAMPIONS: In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mike Weir opened a four-stroke lead in the Senior PGA Championship with a 5-under 65 on a tough Southern Hills layout that baffled most of the players.

That moved the Canadian to 7 under through 36 holes, with Steve Stricker (68), Rocco Mediate (69) and John Riegger at 3 under. Riegger had three holes left when play was called because of darkness at 8:31 p.m.

Weir completed his round just minutes earlier.

EUROPEAN: In Farso, Denmark, defending champion Bernd Wiesberger was two shots clear of fellow Austrian golfer Matthias Schwab on top of the second round leaderboard at the Made in HimmerLand.

Wiesberger carded a 6-under 65 after an opening 66 to be 11 under overall. His round included seven birdies and a bogey. Alexander Bjork of Sweden was third at 8 under after a 63 which included a hole in one on the par-3 16th.