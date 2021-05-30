Spieth retains lead at Charles Schwab

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jordan Spieth knows how to finish out of the rough, and still had the lead after three rounds at Colonial.

After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial. That put up one stroke ahead of Kokrak, who had matched him for the lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch before a closing par in his round of 66.

“It's never easy to win out here. It's a Saturday,” Speith said. “It's one of those where you would like to separate yourself and get a big lead, but then he's going to go make those putts on the back nine, and he's a player that plays with a lot of confidence. Colonial is a great setting for a good finish.”

The resurgent Spieth has the 54-hole lead for a PGA Tour best-matching fourth time this season, all in a span of 11 tournaments. That stretch includes his win at the Valero Texas Open, the first time he had won since the 2017 British Open.

They will play again in the final group Sunday, when Kokrak will be going against the local favorite who won Colonial in 2016 and has been the runner-up there two other times.

Sergio Garcia, who was 21 when he got the first of his 11 PGA Tour victories at Colonial 20 years ago, was alone in third at 10 under after a 68 with one bogey.

CHAMPIONS: In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Steve Stricker took advantage of Mike Weir's back-nine collapse to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship.

Stricker shot a 3-under 67 in a stiff north breeze at Southern Hills for a one-stroke lead over Alex Cejka, the senior newcomer who beat Stricker in a playoff this month in the major Regions Tradition in Alabama. Stricker was at 6-under 204. Cejka shot 68.

LPGA: In North Las Vegas, Nevada, Ally Ewing made a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to beat local favorite Danielle Kang 1 up and join three major champions in the LPGA Match Play semifinals.

Ewing will face Ariya Jutanugarn, a 5-and-4 winner over Minjee Lee today in the final event before the U.S. Women's Open next week at Olympic in San Francisco.

EUROPEAN: In Farso, Denmark, Bernd Wiesberger will take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour as he seeks to defend the title in Denmark.

The Austrian golfer shot a 3-under 68 to reach 14 under overall. Sweden's Alexander Björk is in second place.