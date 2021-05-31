Kokrak holds off Spieth at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. The big hitter didn't have to wait nearly as long to win again, and overcame a local favorite to do it at Colonial.

Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in a final-group showdown Sunday with resurgent Jordan Spieth, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266. He was two strokes better than Spieth, who hit his approach at No. 18 over the green and into the water.

A huge crowd followed the only contending group all day, most of them waiting to erupt for Dallas native Spieth, who started the round with a one-stroke lead before a bogey-filled 73. Instead of his second win at Colonial, he finished as the runner-up at Hogan's Alley for the third time. It was still Spieth's eighth top-10 finish in his last 11 starts this year, one more top 10 than he had the previous two seasons combined.

“They were definitely rooting for the guy next to me,” said Kokrak, who tied for third at Colonial last June. “Both of us didn't have our A-game today. We grinded it out.”

Kokrak, playing in his 16th tournament since winning he CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October, became the third player with two PGA Tour wins this season. He joined Bryson DeChambeau and Stewart Cink in that group.

Charley Hoffman finished in a four-way third at 10 under with a closing 65.

LPGA: In North Las Vegas, Nevada, Ally Ewing won the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek, beating Sophia Popov 2 and 1 for her second tour victory.

Ewing won the difficult par-4 14th with a birdie to take a 2-up lead and closed out her German rival with a double-bogey halve on the par-3 17th.

The 28-year-old former Mississippi State player won her first tour title in October in Florida at Reynolds Lake Oconee, still playing under her maiden name of McDonald. On Sunday, she won on her first wedding anniversary with Bulldogs women's coach Charlie Ewing.

CHAMPIONS: In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Alex Cejka won the Senior PGA Championship for his second straight major championship, thriving on accurate and powerful ball-striking and deft touch around the demanding greens at Southern Hills.

Cejka shot a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic, three weeks after he beat Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

EUROPEAN: In Farso, Denmark, Bernd Wiesberger retained his title at the Made in HimmerLand event by shooting 7-under 64 to win by five shots.

The Austrian golfer won the tournament in Denmark in 2019, and it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Wiesberger, 35, became the first player to retain a European Tour title since Jon Rahm at the Open de España in 2019.

Wiesberger took a one-shot lead over Alexander Bjork into the final round and was three clear of Laurie Canter. They failed to seriously challenge the leader, who pulled away by making six birdies in eighth holes from No. 8 to finish 21 under overall.