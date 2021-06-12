Hadley leads Johnson at Palmetto

RIDGELAND, S.C. – Chesson Hadley is off to his best start on the PGA Tour since 2016, shooting a 5-under 66 on Friday for a two-stroke lead over Dustin Johnson in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Hadley was at 11-under 131 at Congaree Golf Club, his lowest total through 36 holes since the The RSM Classic in 2016.

The top-ranked Johnson, who opened his afternoon round five shots behind early starter Hadley, was tied for the lead through 17 holes.

But Johnson drove the ball left on No. 18 and into a thick, deeply rooted patch of tall grass.

He took an unplayable lie, hit his third shot over the green and made a double-bogey 6 for a 68. Still, at 9-under 133, he had his best 36-hole start since winning the Travelers almost a year ago.

“I feel like I'm playing really well,” the South Carolina native said. “So got a lot of confidence in what I'm doing.”

American Tain Lee, in just his third career PGA Tour event, was third at 7 under after a 68. A group of six that included Harris English and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen were five shots behind at 6 under.

Hadley continued his stellar play at Congaree, a fill-in host after the RBC Canadian Open was was called off for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

Hadley followed an opening 65 with seven birdies and two bogeys to top the leaderboard. Coming in, he had missed the cut in 10 of his past 12 events.

“I definitely didn't see this coming,” he said.

CHAMPIONS: In Madison, Wisconsin, Miguel Angel Jimenez had two eagles in a 7-under 65 in hot and humid conditions to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' American Insurance Championship.

Jimenez eagled the par-5 16th and second holes and had four birdies and a bogey in the round that start on the back nine at University Ridge.

Jimenez made a 9-footer on No. 16 and a 2-foot putt on No. 2 as the temperature rose into the low 90s. Late afternoon play was delayed because of lightning.

Defending champion Jerry Kelly was second after a 67 in his hometown event. He eagled the second and had three birdies.