Higgo wins 1st title on PGA tour

RIDGELAND, S.C. – Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree for his first PGA Tour victory Sunday when leader Chesson Hadley blew a two-shot lead with bogeys on his final three holes.

Higgo, the 22-year-old left-hander from South Africa, shot a 3-under 68 and finished at 11 under in his second career tour event. Get ready to see more of him. The victory, along with $1,314,000, gives him PGA Tour status through the 2023 season.

It was a heartbreaking finish for Hadley, seemingly in control at 13 under with three holes to play. But he drove into a waste area on the 16th and could not get up and down after missing the 17th and 18th greens to give away victory.

Hadley finished with a 75 after opening 65-66-68. He fell into a tie for second at 10 under with Hudson Swafford (66), Doc Redman (67), Jhonattan Vegas (67), Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Bo Van Pelt (68).

LPGA: In Daly City, California, Matilda Castren became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, pulling away on the front-nine at Lake Merced and holding off Min Lee by two strokes.

Two strokes behind Lee entering the final day of the tour's two-week run on the San Francisco Peninsula, Castren birdied the first three holes, eagled the par-5 fifth and birdied the par-5 ninth for a front-nine 30.

Castern followed with eight straight pars and holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65..

CHAMPIONS: In Madison, Wisconsin, Jerry Kelly successfully defended his title in his hometown American Insurance Championship, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The 54-year-old Kelly finished at 14-under 202 at University Ridge for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory. Jimenez, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot a 69.

EUROPEAN: In Gothenburg, Sweden, Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell won the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed for his first European Tour title, beating Spain's Adrian Otaegui by a stroke.

The event at at Vallda Golf and Country Club was a first on the European Tour. The 37-year-old Caldwell closed with an 8-under 64 to finish at 17 under. Otaegui closed with a 67.