Surprise Brit ties Henley for lead

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Open prides itself on being the most democratic of majors with some 9,000 players from all walks of golf having a chance to compete.

Richard Bland is an example of that.

Just over a month ago, the 48-year-old from England was 0-for-447 in his European Tour career. On Friday, he shot a 4-under 67 and shares the lead with Russell Henley at Torrey Pines.

“A lot of guys have a lot more on the CV than I do,” Bland said. “But I'm here to compete and give it everything I've got.”

Bland and Henley both are at 5-under through two rounds, one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff.

Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm are another shot back at 3-under 139.

Phil Mickelson finished off a steady round with a birdie on 18 for a 2-under 69 to advance to the weekend of the one major championship he has never won. Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship last month at age 50, was at 2-over 144.

Mickelson, a San Diego native, has finished second six times in the Open.

This is only Bland's fourth major – twice at Royal Birkdale in 1998 and 2017, once at Bethpage Black for the U.S. Open – and he came in on a high note.

Bland won the British Masters last month in his 478th start, making him the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history. That also was the start of a three-tournament series for the leading 10 players to get into the U.S. Open. Travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the 36-hole qualifier in England.

He arrived at Torrey Pines and immediately liked what he saw.

“I was feeling pretty good about my game. I've been driving the ball well for five, six weeks now, which is the cornerstone if you're going to put a fight up for a U.S. Open,” Bland said. “When I saw this place on Monday, yeah, it kind of set up to my eye. It's all there just straight in front of me, and that's the kind of golf course I like.”

Oosthuizen, coming off a runner-up finish in the PGA Championship, finished with two pars in the morning to cap off a 67 to share the first-round lead with Henley. He didn't get any lower in the second round and shot 71.

Rahm held it together during a rough patch in the thick grass, holed out from a bunker right of the 14th green for an unlikely birdie and shot 70. He was two shots behind Bland.

“Two very different rounds,” Rahm said. “I feel like yesterday I hit it really, really well, hit a lot of fairways. Just made a couple of mistakes going into the greens. Today it was the opposite. Took me a while to get going, didn't hit my second fairway until the 13th hole, I believe, and I just had to survive.”

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy were headed the wrong direction. Johnson, who missed the cut in the Masters and PGA Championship, dropped to 4 over until a late rally gave him a 73 and a spot in the weekend. He was seven behind. McIlroy had to birdie two holes down the stretch for a 73. He was six behind.

The 36-hole lead at Torrey Pines in the 2008 U.S. Open was 3-under 139. The course is strong as ever with enough wind, though a marine layer has kept sunshine from baking out some of the greens. Then again, the weekend awaits.

Bland will be a big part of it, and that's the charm of the U.S. Open.

“It's nice to give these gym guys a run for the money,” Bland said. He is the classic journeyman, happy to be making a living at golf for more than two decades, disappointed to have not won until he broke through last month, not nearly surprised as most everyone else that he was leading the U.S. Open.