2 tied for lead at Women's PGA

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Lizette Salas spent much of her time Saturday looking at Nelly Korda ahead of her in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

In the fairway, not on the leaderboard.

Korda blasted a drive on the opening hole at Atlanta Athletic Club and hit 9-iron to 4 feet. Salas hit 7-wood to the middle of the green and holed a 45-foot birdie putt to match her.

It was like that throughout the front nine, where Salas turned a one-shot deficit into a two-shot lead until Korda finally caught up to her on the back nine.

Salas had a third straight 5-under 67. Korda had a 68. They were tied for the lead at 15-under 201, five shots clear of anyone else.

Two very different games ultimately led to the same score. The one commonality is both are chasing their first major championship today.

PGA: In Cromwell, Connecticut, three-time Travelers champion Bubba Watson was able to pick up three strokes on Kramer Hickok over the final two holes, shooting a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to pull into a tie for the tournament lead with the minor league tour regular at 10-under par.

Hickock, who has never won on the PGA Tour, was 12 under – two strokes ahead of Jason Day and three in front of Watson – heading to the 17th before flying the green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He was still a stroke ahead of the final pairing before three-putting from 8 feet on No. 18 to finish with a 68 and fall back into a tie.

CHAMPIONS: In Akron, Ohio, three opening birdies gave Steve Stricker an eight-shot lead in what looked to be a runaway in the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship.

By the end of the day, Stricker was hanging on at Firestone.

Stricker started missing greens and missing putts until his lead was down to three shots. He steadied himself with a birdie on the par-5 16th and wound up with a 2-over 72 to lead Jerry Kelly by four shots going into the final round.

Kelly, who opened with a birdie, shot a 68.

EUROPEAN: In Munich, Viktor Hovland is a round away from becoming the European Tour's first Norwegian winner after he found a way to open up a three-shot lead in the third round of the BMW International Open.

Five birdies on the back nine helped Hovland record the best round of the day with an 8-under 64 as he moved to 17 under for the tournament.

Jorge Campillo is in second place on 14 under, with Darren Fichardt one shot further back.