Korda moves to No. 1 with major victory

Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship Sunday with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women's golf.

Korda nearly holed out with a 7-wood from 243 yards for a tap-in eagle, and the 22-year-old American seized control by using her length from that graceful swing for another eagle that sent her to victory in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

“A major championship and No. 1 in the world,” she said. “Is this week even real? It's amazing.”

She finished with a 15-foot par putt for a 4-under 68, giving her a three-shot victory over Lizette Salas at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

At 19-under 269, she tied the Women's PGA record to par last matched by Inbee Park at Westchester Country Club in 2015.

Korda won for the second straight week on the LPGA Tour – her third this year – and it was enough to become the first American at No. 1 in the women's world ranking since Stacy Lewis in 2014. Jin Young Ko had held the No. 1 spot for nearly two years.

“I put in a lot of work,” Korda said. “To get three wins under my belt and get a major, I don't even have words.”

Korda seized control with an iron into the par-5 12th for the 8-foot eagle putt, a three-shot swing when Salas – who had to lay up on the hole – hit wedge over the green into a bunker and made bogey.

“That was my favorite wedge, too,” Salas said. “The good thing is I was committed to that shot. This wind is pretty swirly. Maybe a little drop-kick, I don't know. Got a few extra yards out of it.”

Salas closed with a 71 in her bid to win a first major, and her first LPGA Tour title in seven years.

PGA: In Cromwell, Connecticut, Harris English birdied the eighth hole of sudden death to win the Travelers Championship, beating Kramer Hickok after both birdied the final hole of regulation to force the playoff.

It matched the second-longest sudden-death playoff in PGA Tour history.

English shot a 5-under 65 to finish the fourth round at 13 under, then made a 5-foot putt on the seventh trip down the 18th hole of the day. Hickok had missed a 36-foot birdie putt and finished the playoff with eight consecutive pars.

The tour record for a sudden death playoff is 11 holes in the 1949 Motor City Open, when Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff were declared co-winners by mutual agreement due to darkness; four other events have reached an eighth playoff hole.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: In Akron, Ohio, Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship at Firestone for his second victory of the year and third major title.

Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion Jerry Kelly.

Stricker finished at 7-under 273 on the South Course. Kelly bogeyed four of the last five holes in a 72.

EUROPEAN TOUR: In Munich, Viktor Hovland held off a final-round charge from Martin Kaymer to become the first Norwegian winner of a European Tour event at the BMW International Open. Hovland (70) finished at 19 under to beat Kaymer by two shots.