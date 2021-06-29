Tuning up for life as touring pro

Cal Elzey returned to competitive golf Monday at Fort Wayne Country Club. He'll soon be playing much more of it.

Elzey shot a 78 as one of the professionals at the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am, helping his team – each group had four amateurs and one pro – finish second on net score with an adjusted total of 199. It was the first competitive golf the former Bishop Dwenger and Purdue Fort Wayne star had played in nearly a year. He wasn't satisfied with his performance but was just happy to hit shots that mattered again.

“It was fun to be back, it was fun to be competing again,” said Elzey, who was a two-time All-State performer at Dwenger. “I felt some feelings I haven't felt in a long time. It didn't go very well (on the course), but I'm happy to be back, I'm happy to be playing competitive golf. ... I was like, 'Wow, this feels different.'”

Plus, the 7-over round gives him an idea of the holes in his game. That will be important as he enters the next phase of his career: trying to make it as a touring professional.

“I need to hit my irons a little bit better,” he said. “Typically, I hit my irons well. Today that was not the case at all. You never really know where you are in your game until you get underneath the competitive flag. When you go out there and compete after not playing for a while, you'll figure out really quickly what you need to work on.”

After his senior season at PFW was canceled midway through because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elzey decided to use the free year of eligibility the NCAA granted for spring-sport athletes affected by the pandemic and return to PFW for the 2020-21 season.

Elzey, who set a school record for stroke average at Dwenger in 2017, had already planned around one pandemic-shortened season, but two was too much. When the 2020 fall season was canceled, he decided to leave PFW.

“COVID messed a lot of things up for everyone across the world, and I'm no different,” he said. “It wasn't a very fun thing for everybody, but that's just how it shook out. But if it didn't happen and I didn't end up leaving, I wouldn't be where I'm at now and I'm thankful for that.”

For a while, he was an instructor at Apex Golf Lab in Fort Wayne, working with Mad Anthonys Pro-Am committee chairman Quinn Griffing, but in the coming months Elzey will move to Florida, play some competitive events there and then try to earn a spot on the third-level PGA Tour Latinoamérica, which has events in Central and South America.

Elzey has always wanted to travel and see that part of the world, but it is the opportunity to live out a dream that is really drawing him.

“(Playing professionally) is what I've wanted to do my entire life and now having the ability to go out and play and having people that are willing to support me and help me out, it's as good as it gets,” said Elzey, whose 75.34 scoring average in 2018 at PFW is fifth in program history. “I'm looking forward to it, I have some work to do, for sure, but I'm excited.”

Before he leaves the Summit City to try to make it on tour, however, Elzey spent a day under the hot sun, helping to raise money for Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House and having some fun with the amateurs with whom he was paired.

“It was so much fun, such a good time,” he said. “We were laughing, messing around the whole day. Just being able to help, give a few tips here and there. I hope they enjoyed it because I certainly did.”

dsinn@jg.net