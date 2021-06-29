Westfield pro takes home prize

For most of his round at the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am at Fort Wayne Country Club on Monday, Mike Asbell enjoyed the experience with the four amateurs in his group. He offered a few tips and enjoyed some good-natured razzing between the golfers.

But with a few holes to go, the 34-year-old PGA professional based in Westfield checked the leader board and found that he was among the leaders, with a $5,000 prize on the line for the top pro.

“That's where I've kind of got to say, 'hey guys, I'm up near the top and I've got to switch into serious mode. I may not talk as much over the next couple holes,'” said Asbell, who played golf at Manchester. “And they understood that, that's what was really great. It was kind of like, 'we'll get out of your way, you've got a job to do.' It's good to have that support.”

Asbell did claim the first-place prize by shooting a 5-under 66. His group, which included amateurs Drew Keesbury, Jim Van Etten, Jim Deraney and JT Croy, took fourth in the gross score standings with a tally of 224.

Craig Isabel, a professional at Stonehenge Golf Course in Winona Lake, took the second place prize of $4,000 for shooting 67, and Fort Wayne Country Club pro Chad Ayres took third place by carding a 69.

The golf tournament, which is a fundraiser for the Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House and the Chick Evans Scholarship Fund, was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is usually played in conjunction with the Red Coat Gala, but this year's dinner is pushed back to September.

This year, the tournament returned to its original format as a pro-am, hearkening back to the earlier days of the event when golf legends would rub shoulders with Fort Wayne's amateurs.

“They love it,” Quinn Griffing, chair of the Mad Anthonys Pro-Am committee and coach at Apex Golf Lab, said of the response from the amateur participants. “It's maybe a little bit too early to get the feedback, but I know the professionals really like that, because they play in charity events. “Mad Anthonys has a long history of 64 years, so these guys know about it. I think we'll have a continuation of that trend.”

Griffing said the hope is to rotate the tournament to other local courses, though a date for 2022 has not yet been set.

Amateurs Keith Busse, Russ Rinn, McCormick Clouser and Drew Imel, who played with pro Jon Hoover, won first place in gross score with a total of 214.

A team of amateurs associated with Glenbrook Automotive Group, which included Doug and Matt McKibben, Paul Webb and Ryan Campbell, played with Ayres and took first in net score with a tally of 195.

“My golf game I didn't have much confidence in, but the weather, it was a little hot but it was beautiful. It didn't rain, so we were very happy,” Matt McKibben said. “And then we ended up winning! We had a few good holes, and it worked out well for us.”

