Bloomington golfer leads amateur tourney

Bloomington's Joe Weiler shot a 3-under 69 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club to take the lead after two rounds at the Indiana Amateur Championship.

He is at 3-under 141, one stroke better than Greenwood's Noah Gillard, who had a second-round 70.

Tied for third place at 1-under 143 are Newburgh's Adam Bratton, after he had a 71, and Avon's Brett Widner, who posted a 72 at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Carmel's Clay Stirsman is in fifth place at 1-over 145, thanks to a 70.

Weiler's round included five birdies, including three on the front nine to propel him to a 2-under 34, and he had two bogeys. He was 1 under through the final five holes.

This is considered the premier amateur event in Indiana and 392 players attempted to qualify for the 156-player field. The top 60 players, including ties, made the cut for today's final round.

This is the third time Sycamore Hills has hosted the Indiana Amateur. In 1991, when Sycamore Hills was only 3 years old, Chip Mann was victorious. And in 1999, Brad Hardin took the title.

Fort Wayne's Luke Miller is tied for seventh at 4 over with back-to-back 74s. Kendallville's Rory Ransburg, who carded a 71, is tied for 12th at 5 over. And Fort Wayne's Jordan Dawes is tied for 16th following a 70.

