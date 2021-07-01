Rain can't stop repeat at Amateur

On the leader board, Noah Gillard appeared to be in control during the third and final round of the Indiana Amateur Championship at Sycamore Hills Golf Club on Wednesday.

The Center Grove graduate started Wednesday’s final round a stroke behind the leader and quickly jumped into the lead by shooting 4-under on his front nine. But even as he shot a 3-under 69 to finish the tournament at 5-under and win his second straight state amateur title, Gillard said he still felt challenged out on the course – especially when his last few holes were interrupted by two different weather delays.

“All I can ask for is a chance to be in contention. I’m super lucky. I couldn’t have asked to be in a better spot,” Gillard said. “It was stressful. I was in the zone going into 15, and we waited about an hour and a half to get back out there. Luckily I made a birdie, and then the following hole hit a good tee shot and we had another 40-minute delay, and I ended up doubling it.”

Gillard, who became the first back-to-back Amateur Championship winner since Jeff Overton in 2003-2004, started his college career at Illinois but will join the Indiana golf team for his senior year this fall. The 22-year-old was the IHSAA boys golf individual champion in 2017, when he led Center Grove to the team title.

Adam Bratton of Newburgh shot a 71 to finish in three strokes back at 2-under. Matt Vogt of the Highland Golf and Country Club shot a 64, the best round of any individual over the three-day tournament, to finish third at even-par.

Keith Blythe, a 47-year-old from Decatur who is a member at Sycamore Hills, shot a 68 on his home course to move up 24 spots and finish as the top local participant, tied for ninth at 5-over.

“You have to putt well. And around the greens, you have to hit it in the right position. It’s not that hard of a driving golf course, but everything is second-shot and in, that’s the main thing,” Blythe said.

Luke Miller, a Bishop Dwenger grad who now plays at Purdue Fort Wayne, said he had trouble sinking putts all week, and finished tied for 18th at 10-over after shooting a 78.

Jordan Dawes, a Fort Wayne resident who played college golf at Huntington, finished tied for 21st at 11-over. Tyler Green, a Columbia City native who played at Ball State, finished tied for 26th at 12-over after shooting a even-par 72 in the third round.

