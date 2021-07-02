Surprise leader atop Detroit event

DETROIT – Davis Thompson, in his third PGA Tour event as a professional, tied a Detroit Golf Club record with a 9-under 63 to take the early first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis were two shots back. Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun shot 66, putting them another stroke behind the surprising leader.

Thompson is in the field as a sponsor exemption. The 22-year-old former University of Georgia star missed the cut last week at the Travelers Championship after tying for 35th in his pro debut at the Palmetto Championship earlier in June.

It is unlikely anyone saw his breakthrough round coming after he was a combined 6-over par in six previous starts – four as an amateur – on the PGA Tour. Thompson did show a flash of promise when he competed in the 2020 U.S. Open as an amateur, opening with a 69 before missing the cut at 7-over 147.

Thompson took advantage of favorable conditions with rain-softened greens and light wind Thursday morning at Detroit Golf Club, missing only one green and needing just 26 putts in his bogey-free round with nine birdies. He resumed his round after play was suspended due to inclement weather for three-plus hours.

Thompson matched the course record shared by Nate Lashley, who won the inaugural event in 2019, and J.T. Poston.

LPGA: In The Colony, Texas, her nearly two-year run at No. 1 in the women's world golf ranking over, Jin Young Ko was back on top in the Volunteers of America Classic.

Ko shot an 8-under 63 in hot conditions at Old American to take a one-stroke lead over fellow South Korean major champions and area residents In Gee Chun and Jeongeun Lee6.

The 25-year-old Ko lost the No. 1 ranking when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory.

EUROPEAN: In Thomastown, Ireland, Australian golfer Lucas Herbert shot 8-under 64 in the first round to lead the Irish Open by one stroke as Rory McIlroy was forced to battle down the stretch to finish on even par on his return to the European Tour.

The nearest challenger to Herbert, whose only victory on the tour came at the Dubai Desert Classic last year, was Johannes Veerman, a 350th-ranked American who made seven birdies and didn't drop a shot playing in the last group of the day.