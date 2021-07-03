2 share Rocket Mortgage lead

DETROIT – Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis topped the jam-packed leader board heading into the weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Niemann and Lewis each shot 3-under 69 on Friday to reach 10-under 134. Troy Merritt (68), Chris Kirk (68) and Max Homa (65) were a shot back.

First-round leader Davis Thompson was one of eight players two strokes back. The 22-year-old Thompson had a 1-over 73, a day after matching a Detroit Golf Club record with a 63.

The wind picked up considerably during the second round with gusts to 25 mph that knocked hats off heads and made the relatively short and easy course more challenging.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, ranked sixth in the world, voiced his frustrations with the unpredictable wind and his shaky game throughout his round.

He missed the cut at 1-under 143, following an opening 72 with a 71.

DeChambeau, who has an endorsement deal with Rocket Mortgage, declined interview requests for the second straight day. His silence left lingering questions about why he parted ways with caddie Tim Tucker on the eve of the tournament.

LPGA: In The Colony, Texas, Matilda Castren shot a 5-under 66 after a six-hour storm delay to take the lead in the suspended second round of the Volunteers of America Classic.

Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women's Open and lives in nearby Irving, was 8 under – following an opening 64 with a 70.

Jin Young Ko, the first-round leader after a 63, also was 8 under with 14 holes left. Only half of the players were able to finish the round before dark.

CHAMPIONS: In Endicott, New York, Bernhard Langer shot a 5-under 67 with a borrowed putter to leave him one shot behind Wes Short Jr. at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

EUROPEAN: In Kilkenny, Ireland, Lucas Herbert of Australia shot a 5-under 67 to take a two-shot lead over Andy Sullivan of England and Grant Forrest of Scotland after the second round of the Irish Open.