1st-time winner victorious in playoff

DETROIT – Cam Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot on the 71st hole of regulation and that propelled him into a five-hole playoff where he outlasted Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour victory.

“It's the only reason I'm sitting here now,” Davis said at a news conference alongside the trophy. “To be honest, in my head there wasn't a thought of trying to hole it.”

Davis ultimately won when Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth playoff hole.

Davis missed putts to win on each of the playoff holes. The 26-year-old Australian left 6- and 18-foot putts high, a 25-foot putt low and a 19-footer high. He misread a break on a 12-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole, then won when Merritt made bogey.

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt (68) and Joaquin Niemann (68) at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club. Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.\

Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot for eagle on the par-5 17th and birdied the par-4 18th to get to 18 under.

Niemann followed with two shots that went 569 yards and he two-putted from 14 feet to take the lead at 18 under, but he quickly had company.

Merritt, who was in the final group with Niemann, made his fourth birdie in a five-hole stretch to share the lead. Davis joined them with the eagle-birdie finish.

LPGA: In The Colony, Texas, Jin Young Ko closed with seven straight pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Volunteers of America Classic, her first start since losing the No. 1 world ranking.

Ko sank her shoulders when she made her par putt from just outside 3 feet on the final hole at Old American Golf Club, holding off Matilda Castren of Finland, who also shot 69.

The South Korean star won for the first time this year, and the timing couldn't have been better. She had held the No. 1 ranking for nearly two years until Nelly Korda supplanted her last week by winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Ko had failed to finish in the top 10 in four of her previous five starts on the LPGA Tour. But not far from her American home of Dallas, she thrived. She finished at 16-under 268 for her eighth career LPGA victory. She remains at No. 2.

EUROPEAN: In Thomastown, Ireland, Australian Lucas Herbert completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open, shooting 4-under 68 in the final round to win by three strokes and also secure a place at the British Open.

It was Herbert's second title on the European Tour, after the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2020.

CHAMPIONS: In Endicott, New York, Cameron Beckman ran off five straight birdies to start the back nine and then held on at the end for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory over Ernie Els in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open, his first title on the PGA Tour Champions.

Beckman, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, earned full status on the PGA Tour Champions and a spot in the U.S. Senior Open this week.

Ernie Els, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, closed with a 72 to finish second.