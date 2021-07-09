Open field vies for Women's City title

Casey Bunner hasn't been in this position in a long time, needing to prove to a coach she's good enough to be in the lineup every round. She'd been a solid player at the NAIA level for years – she was honorable mention All-Crossroads League last season – but now she's going to give it a go in NCAA Division I golf.

Bunner, a former Blackhawk Christian player, recently transferred to Purdue Fort Wayne – taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will play for the Mastodons while working toward her master's degree in speech language pathology.

“I am nervous because I know the PFW team, they're all really good players, and I haven't really had to compete to be on the travel team before,” said Bunner, 22, who played last season for Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio. “Now I'm in a spot where I need to play good to be able to go to tournaments. I am kind of nervous.”

Bunner is going to start gearing up for her PFW season at the Women's City Tournament, a 54-hole event run by the Fort Wayne Women's Golf Association that begins today at Coyote Creek Golf Club – the course where Arnold Palmer won his first professional paycheck in 1955.

Commitments elsewhere have changed the field – defending-champion Sarah Frazier, 2020 runner-up Madison Dabagia and third-place finisher Simone Senk aren't competing – and that has opened things up for the likes of Bunner, Kimberly Cornman and Brooke Moser.

Lori Stinson and Michelle Smith, five-time champions, would seem to be the favorites.

“It's always a really fun tournament to be in,” Bunner said. “It's just nice having the younger girls compete and having the veterans be a part of it, too. It's great seeing that kind of get-together with the city's players.”

Bunner's senior season at Mount Vernon Nazarene saw her finish fourth at the Ackerman-Allen Shootout, shooting 78-80 in West Lafayette. PFW played at the same course in the Horizon League Championship and had only three scores from its 15 individual rounds that were better than 78.

Bunner will have a comfort level playing for PFW. Two of her closest friends, former Homestead golfer Emma Schroeder and Holly Anderson, are on the roster and also working toward speech language pathology degrees.

Schroeder will be in the City Tournament, too.

“I've played there a few times, though it's not a course that I go to all the time,” said Bunner, whose home course is Cherry Hill.

“I did a practice round on Monday and got to be reminded of what's out there. There are a lot of holes where you definitely have to place it right and know what you're doing. So I'm glad I was able to get out there and get reminded of that.”

