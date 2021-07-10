McIlroy misses cut after club swiped

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, had a dig into the four-time major winner's golf bag, and started taking swings with his 6-iron.

It wasn't long before the interloper, who smelled of alcohol according to McIlroy's playing partner, Jon Rahm, was ejected from the tournament.

McIlroy didn't last much longer.

After an even-par round of 71, McIlroy missed the cut at the European Tour event Friday and will be making an earlier-than-planned journey to the south of England for next week's British Open.

He was 1 under for the tournament, 10 shots off the lead held by the top-ranked Rahm and Belgium's Thomas Detry – after their rounds of 6-under 65 – and first-round leader Jack Senior (67). They were all on 11-under 131 overall.

McIlroy was reluctant to speak in detail about the incident on his first hole, which took place about 8 a.m. local time.

“I was surprised,” he said

“It was handled efficiently and everything was OK. I had no idea who it was.”

Rahm didn't think the incident unnerved McIlroy.

“It didn't put anyone off,” the Spanish player said. “If anything, it put a smile on our faces. It will be a pretty good story to tell in the future.”

PGA: In Silvis, Illinois, Luke List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63 at the John Deer Classic. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run.

List was at 13-under 129.

Munoz played early and shot a 4-under 67, getting all his birdies on the back nine and then finishing with 10 pars.

LPGA: In Sylvania, Ohio, Nasa Hataoka made four straight birdies on the back nine to keep her lead in the Marathon LPGA Classic.

A day after making six straight birdies in an opening 10-under 61, the 22-year-old Japanese player had four in a row on Nos. 14-17 to salvage a 69.

Her lead was cut from four to two strokes, with American Mina Harigae second after her second straight bogey-free 66.

Hataoka had a 12-under 130 total at Highland Meadows.

U.S. SENIOR OPEN: In Omaha, Nebraska, Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over Stephen Ames at the U.S. Senior Open. Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion and a 17-time PGA Tour winner, rebounded from an opening 72 to get to 4 under.

Ames, the co-leader after the first round, bogeyed four of the first six holes on his second nine and shot 73. Two-time U.S. Senior Open runner-up Miguel Angel Jimenez (71) was 1 under.

Greg Kraft, who hadn't played in a tournament since September 2019, had four straight birdies on his second nine and shot 65 for the best round of the afternoon session.

Kraft was in a logjam of 10 players at even par. Among them were first-round co-leader Billy Andrade (75), Fred Couples (71), David Toms, Thongchai Jaidee (71) and the oldest player in the field, 67-year-old Jay Haas (71).