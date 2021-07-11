2 atop Scottish Open as Rahm trips up late

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open on Saturday.

Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.

Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick, whose own lucky break came at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot – only to see the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green. He missed the short birdie putt but picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67.

They were a stroke clear of top-ranked Jon Rahm, who dropped out of a three-way tie for the lead by missing a par putt from inside two feet at the par-5 No. 16.

PGA: In Silvis, Illinois, Sebastian Munoz of Colombia had a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the John Deere Classic that feels as though it's just getting started.

Rain overnight and more during the third round left the TPC John Deere soft and prone to low scoring, and just about everyone took advantage.

Munoz overcame two early bogeys by keeping a clean card on the back nine. He took the lead with a tee shot into 6 feet on the par-3 16th hole and was at 16-under 197.

He led by one shot over Brandon Hagy, who is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory in his 93rd career start. Hagy also had a 67.

LPGA: In Sylvania, Ohio, Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead in the Marathon LPGA Classic, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64.

A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women's Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.

Americans Elizabeth Szokol (67) and Mina Harigae (66) were 13 under.

CHAMPIONS: In Omaha, Nebraska, the U.S. Senior Open faced a weather delay of nearly three hours.

Players were pulled off the course at 1:49 p.m. when a line of storms moved through. About an inch of rain fell during the delay.

Tournament leader Jim Furyk birdied the par-4 fourth hole and the par-3 fifth. As thunder rumbled, he tapped in for par on the par-5 sixth and the horn sounded to signal the stoppage of play.