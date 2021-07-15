Thursday, July 15, 2021 11:50 am
Oosthuizen opens with a 64 to lead British Open
SANDWICH, England -- Louis Oosthuizen is the clubhouse leader at the British Open and has a place in the record book at Royal St. George's.
Coming off two runner-up finishes in the last two majors, Oosthuizen took advantage of soft conditions on a links known for its crazy bounces. He shot a 6-under 64.
That matches the lowest opening round of a British Open at Royal St. George's. Christy O'Connor Jr. had a 64 in the first round in 1981. O'Connor went on to tie for third.
Jordan Spieth is right behind with a 65. That's what he shot in the first round when he won at Royal Birkdale in 2017. Brian Harman also had a 65 on a day of low scoring. Stewart Cink was among those at 66.
The last two U.S. Open champions, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, started at 71.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story