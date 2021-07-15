Oosthuizen opens with a 64 to lead British Open

SANDWICH, England -- Louis Oosthuizen is the clubhouse leader at the British Open and has a place in the record book at Royal St. George's.

Coming off two runner-up finishes in the last two majors, Oosthuizen took advantage of soft conditions on a links known for its crazy bounces. He shot a 6-under 64.

That matches the lowest opening round of a British Open at Royal St. George's. Christy O'Connor Jr. had a 64 in the first round in 1981. O'Connor went on to tie for third.

Jordan Spieth is right behind with a 65. That's what he shot in the first round when he won at Royal Birkdale in 2017. Brian Harman also had a 65 on a day of low scoring. Stewart Cink was among those at 66.

The last two U.S. Open champions, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, started at 71.