Australia's Lee beats Lee6 in playoff to win Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden-death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.

Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee's superb second attempt landed near the flag.

Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.

She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.

“I'm speechless ... been waiting for this for so long. It just feels unreal to have won. In the playoff, and all throughout today, I played really well to get myself in that position,” she said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform, it's just really nice to have a major title under my belt.”

Her younger brother Min Woo Lee has two wins on the men's European Tour.

He won the Scottish Open two weeks ago – also in a playoff and on the first extra hole.

“When we were really little, we used to go down to the driving range with Mom,” she said. “We would just practice.”

Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.

“Actually she did message me straightaway,” Lee said of the 41-time LPGA Tour winner. “She messages me quite a bit ... it's just really nice of her.”

Lee and Lee6 had finished the fourth round at 18 under overall, but in vastly different circumstances.

PGA: In Blaine, Minnesota, Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 to win the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory.

Champ, 26, had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.

Oosthuizen shot 66, too, in a much stronger finish than the previous weekend at the British Open, where his 54-hole lead turned into a tie for third after a fourth-round 71.

During another 90-degree day, Champ was far from his physical best. He felt some dizziness along the back nine, putting his hands on his knees at one point as he hung his head to try to regain some composure.

The Texas A&M product won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019, the year he turned pro, and the Safeway Open in 2020. He missed the cut in his last two majors this season and hadn't had a top-10 finish since tying for eighth in October in the Zozo Championship in California.

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN: In Sunningdale, England, Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole to win the Senior British Open by one stroke, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title.

The 55-year-old Welshman closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a four-day total of 13-under 267.

Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot 65 to finish at 12 under, while Clarke (67) was another shot behind.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer (68) was fourth, another two shots back.