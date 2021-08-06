'Bomber's paradise' awaits

Heath Peters crushes the ball. His drives are over 300 yards easy. So it's not surprising that he's salivating over the City Championship being at Brookwood Golf Club, which will be set to about 6,700 yards.

“From what I've heard, they've lost a lot of the trees they had in the past, so this is kind of a bomber's paradise, I think you could say,” said Peters, who won the Fort Wayne Golf Association's premier event last year at Coyote Creek by going 9 under through 54 holes and then defeating Logan Ryan in a playoff.

“As long as I can keep it somewhat in play, and use my strength and my length as an advantage, I think I should be competitive, to say the least.”

Peters, 38, a former standout at Garrett High School and Indiana University, had never played in the City Championship before last year. He moved back to the area in 2018, learned that a former college teammate, Aaron Walters, had won the tournament in 2014, and immediately signed up.

Peters made an immediate impression, shooting a 3-under 69, a 71, then a 67 that included a breathtaking 351-yard drive on the par-5 18th hole. He missed an 8-foot eagle putt to win but recovered in the playoff to birdie 18 and defeat Ryan.

The City Championship, played annually since 1926, has only seen two players successfully defend titles since 1980: Scott Pieri won in 2010, 2011 and 2012; and Nick Bienz won in 2017 and 2018. But Peters isn't feeling too much pressure going up against a field of 156 other players in this golf-rich territory.

“The thought of getting to go out there and play golf three days in a row, I'm already ecstatic,” said Peters, a member at Fort Wayne Country Club, who has three kids, a recent promotion at Stryker and not much time to compete these days.

There are a bevy of favorites in this year's tournament, including: Ryan, who averaged 74.2 strokes last season for Atlanta's Emory University; Evan Riecke, who finished fourth last year at 4 under; Steve Vernasco, who shot a tournament-best 4-under 68 last week at Brookwood in the FWGA's Interclub; Rory Ransburg, who tied for sixth last year at even par; Joe Hayden; Garrett Willis; Luke Miller; and Johnny Strawser.

Peters tied for third individually at the Interclub – an annual litmus test of what could happen at the City Championship – and Fort Wayne Country Club finished second to Vernasco's Autumn Ridge team.

“If I can just keep it somewhere on the map and not get stuck behind any trees that are out there, I'm thinking multiple (rounds) under par is what it's going to take in order to win this event,” Peters said. “So yeah, I'm kind of licking my chops to get out there and see what I can do.”

More than anything, though, Peters is pleased to get the competitive juices flowing – a feeling he felt again last year, enjoyed, and was able to parlay into a victory.

“To be able to be in a position to win coming into the last day, especially on the last hole, and then to be able to pull it off, it brought back a bunch of memories from my playing days,” Peters said. “It's almost like riding a bike, that feeling and that sensation, and I look forward to the competition this weekend.”

