English leads at FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Harris English shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday to match his lowest PGA Tour score and take the first-round lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English had a two-stroke lead over Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter and Matthew Wolff, with Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Marc Leishman another shot back at 65.

“I just love this place,” English said. “From the time I first came here in 2013, it's been one of my favorite places to play.”

DeChambeau returned to competition after missing the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive test for COVID-19.

The 32-year-old English birdied the first four holes – making a 27-foot putt on the par-4 second – and added birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 9 to match the course front-nine mark of 7-under 28. The 28 also is English's career-low for nine holes.

Ahead by two strokes after nine holes, he encountered difficulty to the start the back nine. He bogeyed Nos. 10 and 12 to fall out of the lead. But he recovered on the final few holes. He closed with birdies at 15, 16 and 18. He hit his approach at 18 inside 5 feet and sank the putt.

“I'm just happy with the way I fought back,” English said.

The strong start was a continuation of what has been a solid season for English. Of his four PGA Tour victories, two have come this season: the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January in Hawaii and the Travelers Championship in June in Connecticut. He finished third at the U.S. Open.

English has won two of the four times he has led or shared the lead after an opening round.

Ortiz moved up the leaderboard with birdies at Nos. 15 and 16. Wolff also birdied 15 and 16 and said “everything is starting to fall in place” for him.

USGA: In Harrison, New York, NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford rallied to beat Arkansas' Brooke Matthews in 19 holes to advance to the U.S. Women's Amateur quarterfinals.

Heck, from Memphis, Tennessee, overcame a two-hole deficit with two to play at Westchester Country Club. She won the par-4 17th with a par, pulled even with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th and won with a two-putt par on the par-3 19th.

Heck will face Kan Bunnabodee of Thailand, the Purdue player who had a 6-and-5 victory over Kailie Vongsaga of Diamond Bar, California. In the morning in the round of 32, Heck beat Grace Kim of Australia 7 and 6.

PGA: In Truckee, California, Joel Dahmen scored 16 points with eight birdies in a bogey-free round to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Players receive 8 points for an albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie and 0 for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.

Stephan Jaeger of Germany was second with 14 points. He eagled the par-4 eighth and par-5 12th on Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course.