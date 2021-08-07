Early tee time gives reigning champ boost

The City Championship can be a grind, 54 holes of competition with 157 of Fort Wayne’s top amateur golfers. And in Friday’s first round at Brookwood Golf Club, the scores were low – 17 players shot under par.

“You can’t win it the first day, but you can definitely lose it,” said Heath Peters, the defending champion, who is atop the leader board alongside Luke Miller at 4 under. “I definitely put myself in a position to where, you know, I can chase anybody out there.”

Peters, 38, a former Garrett and Indiana University player, was among the players with early tee times, meaning he didn’t have to deal with the wind that picked up throughout the day at the 6,700-yard course and prevented him from having to chase anyone as he seeks to become only the third player since 1980 to successfully repeat as champion. (Five-time champion Scott Pieri won the Fort Wayne’s Golf Association’s premier event in 2010, 2011 and 2012; and Nick Bienz won in 2017 and 2018.)

“We got out there before the winds really started to pick up,” said Peters, who had five birdies. “I left a few shots out there, as anybody could say, but I took advantage of the holes I played well, and I have no complaints, no complaints whatsoever.”

Miller, 21, had six birdies, including four on the back nine en route to a 4-under 32. Miller is from one of Fort Wayne’s noted golf families – grandfather Bill Miller Sr., father Bill Miller Jr. and uncle Gregg Miller played professionally – and Luke averaged 75.36 strokes per round last season for Purdue Fort Wayne.

“I was a little shaky at the beginning today. I wasn’t playing great, and I made a nice birdie on No. 9 and that was kind of a momentum changer,” Miller said. “I got it going on the (back nine), had a good stretch of birdies there for a little bit, and some putts felt like they were going to start going in. I started feeling a little better on the greens.”

Miller, a Bishop Dwenger graduate, has competed in many tournaments at Brookwood. Peters shot a third-place 70 there in the FWGA’s Interclub on Aug. 1. Both felt they knew what to do to be successful at the City Championship, which has been played annually since 1926.

“(You need to) just get your balls in the right spot to get a good look at putts; the pins were a little tricky today,” Miller said. “Obviously, you want uphill putts as much as you can. If you have anything above the hole, your line and your pace start changing and that makes it more difficult to get those in.

“So I just think positioning around the green is definitely key.”

Holding off the rest of the field will be equally, if not more, difficult.

Tyler Haire is in third place at 3 under. Rory Ransburg, Tom Kocks, Mark Rietdorf, J.T. MacLeod, Jadden Ousley, Danny Kimes and Justin Morken are at 2 under. Tied for 11th place at 1 under are 1990 champion Win Fisher, Kevin Spieth, Conner Nix, Mike Davis, Michael Hines, Mark Klinger and Mick Baker. Ten players are even par, including Cody Appenzeller, who aced the par-3 14th hole.

