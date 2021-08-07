English shoots 65 to lead WGC event by 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127 in the World Golf Championship event.

Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season. They were two strokes back.

Ian Poulter (66), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Sam Burns (64) were 10 under, and Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were 9 under. DeChambeau missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test for COVID-19.

PGA TOUR: In Truckee, California, Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.

Grillo, the 28-year-old Argentine player who won the 2016 Frys.com Open for his lone PGA Tour title, had a 29-point total on Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course.

WOMEN'S AMATEUR: In Harrison, New York, NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford advanced to the U.S. Women's Amateur semifinals by beating Kan Bunnabodee of Thailand 3 and 2 at Westchester Country Club.

Heck took a 2-up lead with a par win on the par-4 15th and finished off Bunnabodee with a birdie win on the par-3 16th.

Heck, from Memphis, Tennessee, will face Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina, the University of Kentucky player who beat Emily Mahar of Australia 6 and 5. Castle survived a 12-for-2 playoff late Tuesday just to qualify for match play.

In the other semifinal, Valentina Rossi of Argentina will face Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan.