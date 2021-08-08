English keeps hold of St. Jude lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking Saturday at TPC Southwind.

DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of leader Harris English in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, then declined to comment to most of the media following the round.

DeChambeau was apparently upset with several stories written about his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine after he missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test. He did agree to interviews with rights-holders CBS Sports and SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

English has led after each of the first three rounds in the World Golf Championships event, opening with a 62 and shooting two 65s to get to 18-under 192. He's in position for the fifth PGA Tour victory and third of the season.

“I love playing with pressure,” English said. “I think it helps me focus. It's a privilege to be in this spot. You have to take (challenges) on.”

The 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, English won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January in Hawaii and the Travelers Championship in June in Connecticut. He finished third at the U.S. Open.

USGA: At Westchester Country Club in Harrison, New York, Kentucky junior Jensen Castle rallied to advance to the U.S. Women's Amateur final, beating NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 19th hole.

Castle will face Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan in the 36-hole final. Hou beat Michigan State sophomore Valentina Rossi of Argentina 2 up.

Two holes down after Heck won the par-4 15th with a birdie, Castle took the par-3 16th with a par and tied it with a par on the par-5 18th when Heck missed a 4-footer.

EUROPE: Grant Forrest produced a brilliant 10-under-par 62 to take a share of the third-round lead with fellow Scot Calum Hill at the Hero Open.

There has not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles. Forrest began the day seven shots behind overnight leader Lucas Bjerregaard and his chances of challenging at the top of the leaderboard looked remote following an opening bogey.

But he responded with a brilliant birdie burst around the turn, which he continued on the back nine, to match the course record of 62 and set the clubhouse lead.

PGA: In Truckee, California, Adam Schenk birdied the par-4 18th in smoky conditions from wildfires for an 11-point round and a four-point lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.

“I like the course,” Schenk said. “It's just weird, I drove it really well last year, so I guess I just like the way the course sets up, suits my eye.”

Schenk, the 29-year-old former Purdue player seeking his first PGA Tour title, had seven birdies and a bogey in the third round to reach 38 points on Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course.

“The course firmed up a little bit,” Schenk said. “Just driving it so nice so far this week, so the putter has not been as good as it's been the first day, but I'm still rolling it nice. And if the driver continues tomorrow, it should be a fun day.”

Andrew Putnam, the 2018 winner for his lone PGA Tour title, was tied for second with Erik van Rooyen.