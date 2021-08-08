Low scores continue at City Championship

It could have been a dreadful Saturday at the City Championship, as Mother Nature threatened to unleash thunderstorms on Fort Wayne's south side for much of the day. But the rain mostly avoided Brookwood Golf Club and the competitors took advantage with aggressive play; 30 of them shot under par after 17 of them – which seemed like a lot at the time – did so in Friday's first round.

“I was at home this morning and looked at (the radar) and was like, 'Oh, boy, we're going to get pounded (with rain) right before we tee off and then again about 3 o'clock.' But it all worked out,” said Rory Ransburg, who teed off in the next-to-last group at 2:09 p.m., then shot a 6-under 66 to pull into a tie with defending-champion Heath Peters for the lead at 8 under heading into today's final round.

Ransburg eagled the par-5 16th and birdied the par-5 18th to overtake six players and put himself into today's leader group with Peters, coming off a 68, and Logan Ryan, who posted a 64 that was two strokes off the course record.

“Well, (Friday) it was firmer (on the greens), the fairways were softer and it was windier. And the pin positions were a little bit harder. I felt like it was playing a little tougher,” Ransburg said. “The pins today, the greens, were a little more receptive, so you weren't worried about bouncing it way over and I just hit a lot of better shots today. And I made putts, too. After hole 7, I just decided I was going to play.”

Ransburg, 42, tied for sixth last year at Coyote Creek, where Peters was 9 under and won in a one-hole playoff with Ryan.

Ryan is tied for third at 7 under with Luke Miller, who came into the day tied with Peters for the lead at 4 under and then shot a 69, and J.T. MacLeod with a 67.

For Ryan, 21, who plays for Emory University, it was a redemptive day after an opening 73 – and also a career-best round that saw him drive the greens on the par-4 second and fifth holes, both 308 yards long, to set up birdies. Ryan had a 5-under 31 on the front nine, despite bogeying the ninth hole, not bad after he came into the day tied for 28th place.

“After yesterday's rusty round, I knew I had to post something low today to have a chance,” Ryan said. “Never did I imagine it would be as low as it was. I think it all stemmed down to hitting the right drives at the right times. Five of my birdies today came from two-putts, which took a lot of stress off of the rest of my game. I was really pleased with the way things went today.

“Leading into tomorrow, I'm anticipating the need for another low round to give myself a chance. Either the driver has to be on again or I'm going to need some putts to fall in order to have an opportunity.”

Tied for sixth place at 6 under are Joe Hayden, who had a 65; Travis Hemsoth, who posted a 66; and Tyler Haire with a 69. Steve Vernasco, who won the Fort Wayne Golf Association's premier event in 1989, 1999 and 2002, shot a 67 to put him at 5 under and in a tie for ninth place with Garrett Willis, who shot a 67, and Tom Kocks with a 69.

“I've played this course since I was 15 years old,” said Ransburg, an East Noble graduate. “So I have a lot of experience here, but it's a matter of being confident enough to put it all together.”

