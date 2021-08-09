Mexican wins WGC event for 1st Tour title

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole.

Ancer, former University of Oklahoma player who was born in McAllen, Texas, won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns' 51/2-foot putt lipped out.

PGA TOUR: In Truckee, California, Erik van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour title, finishing with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. Van Rooyen, the 31-year-old former University of Minnesota player from South Africa, eagled the par-4 eighth and closed with a birdie on the par-4 18th for a five-point victory over Andrew Putnam at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course.

US WOMEN'S AMATEUR: In Harrison, New York, Kentucky junior Jensen Castle won the U.S. Women's Amateur, beating Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Westchester Country Club.