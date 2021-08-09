Ransburg wins City title

Seventeen players shot under par in the opening round of the City Championship. In the second round, it was a whopping 30. But in Sunday's final round at Brookwood Golf Club, the setup was more challenging. Formidable wind, and the heightened pressure of vying for the Fort Wayne Golf Association's most coveted trophy, didn't help matters, and only 14 players were in the red.

Ultimately, it was Rory Ransburg who handled the obstacles – mental and physical – best.

He fired a final-round 3-under 69 to finish at 11 under and edge Joe Hayden, who made things interesting with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole to cap a 69, in the third-to-last group, that put him at 9 under.

“I played well last year and got sixth, but I felt like I left quite a few shots out there (at Coyote Creek),” said Ransburg, who has competed in the City Championship three times. “I knew this year it would be at Brookwood, and I love this course; I've always played it well. I knew I could score well here. I love the greens. They rolled great and the staff did a great job on the course this whole weekend. It was awesome.”

Ransburg, 42, who works for Mediacom Communications, came into the day tied with 2020 champion Heath Peters for the lead at 8 under.

Ransburg, a former East Noble and University of Indianapolis player, who normally tees it up at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville, had six birdies Sunday, including one on the par-4 17th that essentially cemented the victory. He had to shrug off a double-bogey on the par-3 sixth hole and a bogey on the par-3 11th.

“I feel like I played just as well as (Saturday), if not even better, really,” said Ransburg, whose second-round 66 was the third best 18 holes of the tournament, behind only Logan Ryan's second-round 64 and Hayden's 65. “You know, I hit a couple bad iron shots coming in, but I was nervous for sure. The putter felt great; I wasn't nervous over the putter once and that was the key.”

Ryan and Luke Miller tied for third place at 8 under with matching 71s. In fifth place at 7 under were Garrett Willis, who posted a 70, and Peters with a 73. But they couldn't quite keep up with Hayden, who entered the day tied for sixth place.

“I was happy with my round,” said Hayden, 49. “I had a couple loose, loose shots, a horrible three-putt on No. 7 (for bogey). But other than that, I hit it great all week and I just came up short. I knew I'd be short, even after that eagle on 18.”

Hayden has come close many times at the City Championship – he lost in a 2013 playoff to Patrick Kelley; finished third in 2015, 2016 and 2018; and was fourth in 2010 and 2011 – but his 3-under 33 on the back nine Sunday gave the gallery much excitement.

“Yeah, I made some putts and I stayed positive,” he said. “That's huge, staying positive, because you're going to make some mistakes. It was super windy today and it was hard and fast.”

The City Championship has taken place annually since 1926, and Peters was the only former champion to finish in the top 18. Tying for seventh place at 5 under were Johnny Strawser, who posted a 68, Chris Schweitzer (69), and Tom Kocks (72).

jcohn@jg.net