8-under leads early in suspended Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Russell Henley shot an 8-under 62, his lowest round in more than two years, to take the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Wyndham Championship.

Henley birdied three of his final four holes for a two-stroke lead over Sung Kang, Ted Potter Jr., Chris Kirkand, Hudson Swofford, Scott Piercy and Michael Thompson in the PGA Tour's final regular-season event. Adam Hadwin also was 6-under, but had two holes left when darkness ended play.

A storm halted play for 2 hours, 7 minutes, with 30 players unable to finish.

Past champion Webb Simpson and Kevin Kisner led a group of 10 another stroke behind at 65 at Sedgefield Country Club, where many competitors are scrambling to make it into top 125 to advance to the playoffs that start next week at the Northern Trust.

Henley, at No. 46 in the standings, had no worries about the postseason, but came out fast with a bogey-free round in chasing his first PGA Tour victory in four years.

He moved in front with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th before closing with birdies on 17 and 18, the last with a 20-foot putt. He had with his lowest round on the tour since a career-low 61 at the John Deere Classic in 2019.

Henley has played some solid golf of late. He was tied for the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Open in June, then had two straight top-20 finishes before missing the cut at the British Open. He returned this week, hoping he can carry his strong play to the end.

“I haven't won in years, so I feel like as well as I've been playing, I feel like I've underachieved a little bit,” he said.

There are several big names competing to keep their season's alive. Adam Scott, who started at No. 121, and Matt Kuchar, at No. 124, both had strong starts at 66.

Rickie Fowler, who came at 130th and needing a good week, didn't help himself with a 71. Justin Rose, the Payne Stewart Award winner this week, has to finish in the top 10 to advance after coming in 138th. He opened with a 66, tied for 19th.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was at 69, tied for 89th.

USGA: In Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Michael Thorbjornsen made five straight birdies to win his first match and needed another big comeback in the second round of a U.S. Amateur that faced more delays.

Only three of the 16 second-round matches at Oakmont finished before play was suspended for the second time because of storms in the area. The first delay was for just under an hour.

Thorbjornsen, a former U.S. Junior Amateur winner, was 3 down with six holes to play against William Hott when the Stanford sophomore ran off five birdies in a row.

It started with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole. He won the next two with wedges into about 5 feet, and then hit 4-iron to 3 feet on the par-3 16th. Thorbjornsen closed out the match, 2 and 1, with a bunker shot on the reachable par-4 17th had hit the pin and settled 8 feet away.

LPGA: In Fife, Scotland, Michele Thomson shot a 7-under 65 at Dumbarnie Links to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

Thompson, the 33-year-old Ladies European Tour player from Aberdeen, rebounded from an opening bogey with an eagle on No. 2. She birdied seven of her final 11 holes at Dumbarnie Links.

U.S. Women's Open champion champion Yuka Saso, Jasmine Suwannapura and Anne van Dam were second at 67.